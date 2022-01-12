ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Medicare proposes only covering Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm for clinical trial patients

By Aimee Picchi
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedicare officials are proposing to restrict coverage of a controversial Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, to participants in the federal health insurance program who are enrolled in qualifying clinical trials. In a statement, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said Tuesday that it based its proposal on an analysis of...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Government May Scale Back Medicare Part B Premium Increase

This year's standard premium, which jumped to $170.10 from $148.50 in 2021, was partly based on the potential cost of covering Aduhelm, a drug to treat Alzheimer's disease. The manufacturer has since cut the estimated per-patient annual treatment cost to $28,000, from $56,000. Medicare officials are expected this week to...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Medicare is about to make its most important coverage decision in years. Here’s how people with Alzheimer’s and others might be affected.

It is a firestorm rarely seen in the world of drug regulation. Since June, when the Food and Drug Administration approved a controversial Alzheimer’s drug, critics have denounced the move, saying there is not enough evidence to show the drug works. Some have demanded that the agency take the drug off the market, citing potentially dangerous side effects. But the FDA and others have insisted the treatment might provide desperately needed help to patients with a fatal disease for which there are few alternatives.
HEALTH
Washington Post

Medicare must soon say whether it will cover the pricey new Alzheimer's drug

Good Monday morning — where we regret to inform you that Terps basketball lost by one point to Wisconsin last night. 🐢. Today, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) doesn't support his own previous counteroffer to President Biden's economic package, and the federal government is resuming shipping treatments that may not work against omicron. But first:
HEALTH
CNBC

Why Biogen's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm is so controversial

Despite high expectations, Biogen has reported only a fraction of estimated sales for its historic Alzheimer's treatment. The FDA approved Aduhelm in June as the first Alzheimer's drug to try and thwart cognitive decline. The company now plans to slash Aduhelm's controversial list price by roughly half in a bid...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Clinical Trials#Cms#Biogen#Cbs Moneywatch
The Independent

Biogen tumbles after Medicare lays out Aduhelm coverage plan

Shares of Biogen slid Wednesday, a day after federal regulators slapped coverage limitations on the drugmaker’s new Alzheimer’s disease treatment. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Tuesday after markets closed that patients taking Biogen’s Aduhelm will have to also participate in clinical trials to assess the drug’s effectiveness in order for Medicare to cover the cost.That’s an important caveat because Medicare is expected to cover most of the patients who opt for Aduhelm, and the drug can cost as much as $28,000 annually, not counting expenses for brain scans and other care patients will need while taking it....
BUSINESS
WebMD

Medicare Seeks to Cut Drug Costs for People in Part D Plans

Jan. 7, 2022 -- The Biden administration said this week it intends to challenge insurance companies to deliver better service to people enrolled in Medicare, including applying discounts on drugs covered by Part D more directly to their pharmacy costs. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) on Thursday...
HEALTH
100.7 WITL

Check Your Medications for These Two Common FDA Recalled Drugs

Time to take a good look at the medications you're taking, because the FDA has recalled two very common drugs this week. The two medications involved in the recall are used to treat Type 2 Diabetes and those suffering from attack or pain stemming from coronary artery disease. Both medications have been prescribed throughout the country.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Smoky Mountain News

Medicare changes bad for patients

If you survived the daily bombardment of TV ads for Medicare Advantage plans during Medicare Open Enrollment and chose to stick with traditional Medicare, you could be in for a big surprise. The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services “Innovation Center” is “piloting” a program in North Carolina and other...
HEALTH
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Astorian

Guest Column: Give patients a choice on pain management

The terrible pain caused by the opioid crisis has reached every community in our state — and our country. So many of us have heard from Oregonians whose loved ones died from an opioid overdose after struggling with addiction — all because they filled an opioid prescription. And our nation’s overdose death rate soared to record highs during the coronavirus public health emergency.
HEALTH
MarketWatch

Guggenheim downgrades Biogen to neutral from buy after U.S. proposes limiting access to Alzheimer's drug

Shares of Biogen Inc. were down 0.9% in premarket trading on Thursday after Guggenheim analysts downgraded the stock to neutral, from buy. Analysts there cite the need to wait and see how the new rule proposing limited access to Biogen's Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm (and other drugs in the same class of treatments) to clinical trials in order to receive federal reimbursement plays out. They want to know what the size and timing of the trials will be and what clinical data will be produced for other experimental drugs in this class of therapies. This includes Eli Lilly & Co. Inc.'s donanemab, Biogen's lecanemab, and Roche Holding AG's gantenerumab. "If those studies don't succeed, sentiment on the entire class could deteriorate, and it could be very challenging for Aduhelm (or any other AB-targeted drug) to gain adoption, let alone payer coverage," the Guggenheim analysts wrote. Biogen's stock is down 6.1% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is 0.8%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Antiviral Drugs Authorized to Battle COVID-19

Two anti-viral drugs are now available to treat those who are already suffering from COVID-19. The FDA recently approved the two pills for emergency use. A prescription will be required to get the medicine, as the drug is to be given to those who are at a high risk of getting a severe illness.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Knowridge Science Report

Why people with blood Type O less likely to get COVID-19

Accumulated evidence worldwide shows that blood type affects the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, with blood Type O being less susceptible and non-O blood types more susceptible. In a new study from the University of Kent, researchers found the most likely explanation is that SARS-CoV-2 infection behaves similarly to a blood transfusion.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy