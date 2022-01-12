Add new comment

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 11 Best SUVs Under $40K - Subaru Outback Is 2nd Best 2-Row What are the best 2022 model year SUVs you can buy under $40,000? The 2022 Subaru Outback now scores the second-best in the 2-Row category. Check out the full details here. Why is the 2022 Subaru...

www.torquenews.com

torquenews.com

A New 1.5L Turbocharged Subaru Crosstrek Is Now On The Drawing Board

A new report says Subaru is bringing a new turbocharged engine to the 2023 Crosstrek and Impreza. Will customers in the U.S. get the new fuel-efficient engine?. According to a new report from the Japan website CarSensor, a new 1.5-liter turbocharged engine is under development for the next-generation 2023 Subaru Crosstrek subcompact SUV and 2023 Impreza sedan and hatchback.
CARS
torquenews.com

The New Subaru Ascent Family Hauler Year End And Is It Reliable?

The 2022 Subaru Ascent sales are down to finish 2021, but where is the 3-Row family hauler headed in 2022? Is the Ascent a reliable model?. Is the 2022 Subaru Ascent a good choice for 3-Row SUV shoppers? And more importantly, is the family hauler reliable? Subaru of America reported December and year-end sales results. The Ascent is down in sales, but it's not because of reliability problems; it's because of the microchip shortages and supply chain issues.
CARS
torquenews.com

Is The New Subaru Outback As Good As All Its Awards Say It Is?

The 2022 Subaru Outback keeps racking up awards. See why the Outback is the best wagon to buy in 2022. Is the 2022 Subaru Outback as good as its awards say it is? The Outback keeps racking up awards and gets another from Car Connection's Best Car To Buy awards. The award is the third recognition the Outback has received in as many months. The Subaru Outback is their best wagon to buy in 2022.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
torquenews.com

Clearing Up The New Subaru Forester And Wilderness Tow Ratings

Many customers ask, do all 2022 Subaru Forester trim levels come with a 3,000 lb tow rating? We answer the question here. Subaru Corporation increased the tow rating for the 2022 Forester compact SUV to 3,000 lbs but is it for all trim levels, and which trims come with the higher rating? Customers are asking the question because many websites and videos have said all 2022 Forester models now come with 3,0000 lbs towing capacity compared with 1,500 for the 2021 models.
CARS
torquenews.com

The 20 Best-Selling U.S. Models - New Subaru Forester Barely Sneaks In

How does the 2022 Subaru Forester rank with the best-selling new vehicles? See where Forester ranks in the top-20. Even with customers having a hard time finding a new Subaru Forester on retailers’ lots, the Forester was one of the top-20 best-selling new vehicles in 2021. The 2022 Subaru Forester arrives now with a refresh, and if Subaru of America could get their hands on more compact SUVs, they could have sold more.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

4X4 Mag Says Subaru Crosstrek Is Best Crossover Of The Year For Third Time

The refreshed 2022 Subaru Crosstrek is picking up more global awards. See why it wins Crossover Of The Year 2022 from 4X4 Magazine for the third time. The newly-refreshed Subaru Crosstrek is a hot model and just finished 2021 with the highest percentage of increase of all Subaru’s SUVs. The popular subcompact SUV just picked up its third Crossover Of The Year Award from 4X4 Magazine. Crosstrek also scored the award in 2019 and 2021.
CARS
torquenews.com

5 More Reasons Why You Don’t Want The New Subaru WRX With A CVT

The 2022 Subaru WRX arrives next year with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a new Subaru Performance automatic Transmission (CVT). There are more reasons why you don't want the CVT. If there are questions if you should buy the all-new 2022 Subaru WRX with a 6-speed manual gearbox or the...
CARS
Mazda
Twitter
EPA
Facebook
Cars
Instagram
Buying Cars
The Car Connection

2022 Mazda CX-5

The 2022 Mazda CX-5 prioritizes style and handling over more familiar crossover traits like roominess. What kind of car is the 2022 Mazda CX-5? What does it compare to?. The 2022 Mazda CX-5 is a five-seat compact crossover SUV with more spirited handling but tighter proportions than the Toyota RAV4, VW Tiguan, and Subaru Forester.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best SUVs to Buy in 2022

SUVs are everywhere. They're the hot, molten core of American vehicular life, serving their owners and passengers as commuter shuttles, school buses, off-road toys, and everything in between. And of course, SUVs—or crossover SUVs, if you prefer—come in just about every form imaginable, with various models offering features including two or three rows of seats, huge internal combustion power, towing capability, hybrid or electric propulsion, modern safety and convenience technology, and more. The best SUVs are available in every size and price class, from small city runabouts to huge workhorses and from bare-bones rock crawlers to full-bore luxury liners. Here at MotorTrend, we've tested and driven them all—and then ranked them in our Ultimate Car Rankings. If you're looking for the top-rated SUVs for 2022, these are our picks in every segment we rank.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Reliable Car in America

When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, such reviews include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Based on one of these reviews, from Consumer Reports, the most reliable car in America is […]
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

One-Of-One Buick Blackhawk Factory Custom Headed To Auction

To celebrate Buick’s centennial in 2003, the company wanted to build a custom show car that would incorporate styling cues and parts from a number of historic models. The Buick Blackhawk would use design language from the legendary 1938 Y-Job, sheet metal from 1941 and 1948 Roadmasters, interior components from a 1990s Riviera, in addition to a host of custom fabricated features.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

How Much Ford’s F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Costs

Ford says the new F-150 Lightning EV pickup is the smartest truck the company has ever made. It also happens to have the full weight of Ford's electric future riding on its battery-laden frame. Sure, the Mach-E was a nice place to start, but the electric F-150 is the true litmus test for Ford. Can Dearborn build an electric truck that's authentic to the brand's heritage, equally as capable as its gas counterparts, and appealing to hardcore truck fans? Only time will tell.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

This Best-Selling SUV Is Kelley Blue Book’s Compact SUV Best Buy of 2022

Kelley Blue Book’s Best Buy Awards highlight the best SUVs, cars, and trucks available. Its rankings allow car shoppers to evaluate vehicles with confidence. Kelley Blue Book tests hundreds of vehicles to determine the best in each category. The 2022 Toyota RAV4 wins Kelley Blue Book’s “Compact SUV Best Buy of 2022,” and with good reason. Here’s what makes the 2022 RAV4 one of the best small SUVs you can buy.
BUYING CARS

