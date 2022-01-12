Dining In The Dark Returns To Houston

Thanks to a confluence of events, prices on restaurant menus everywhere are going up — but at Mr. Pollo, the tiny tasting menu restaurant on Mission just south of 24th Street, you can still get a four-course meal for just $40. Yes, that’s more than a meal at the restaurant cost before Mr. Pollo closed in the early days of the pandemic, but it nevertheless remains one of the most affordable prix-fixe menus in San Francisco. And since the restaurant reopened on December 28, owner Will McGuire says customers, old and new, are pleased to fill the 20-seat dining room. “The vibe has been great,” McGuire says. “Everyone has been super enthusiastic. The people who know us are super happy we’re back, and people who are new are like, this is a cool new discovery.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO