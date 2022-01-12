ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Dining In The Dark Returns To Houston

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemoving one of your senses actually enhances the taste of the food. Dining In The Dark popped up in Houston...

sunny99.iheart.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
hotelbusiness.com

The Laura Hotel opens in Houston; more debuts

Recent openings include The Laura Hotel, a member of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, in Houston; a newly renovated Radisson hotel in Philadelphia; a recently transformed lodge in Wyoming named for a Western novel; and a Candlewood Suites property in Tennessee. The Laura Hotel, Autograph Collection. The Laura Hotel, Autograph Collection...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
425magazine.com

Dining in the Dark Comes to Seattle

When one of the five senses is eliminated, the other four become heightened. Enjoy a unique dining experience unlike any you’ve had before this season at Remedium Island Grill. Guests are blindfolded while enjoying dinner designed to ignite the remaining senses. This popular series presented by Fever has been...
SEATTLE, WA
QSR magazine

Chicken Salad Chicken Opens in Pasadena, Texas

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its continued string of developments in the greater Houston area with its newest restaurant in Pasadena, TX. The Pasadena restaurant marks Chicken Salad Chick’s 11th location in the greater Houston market and its 21st location in the State of Texas, with plans to open additional Texas locations later this year. Located at 5409 Crenshaw Rd, Chicken Salad Chick Pasadena will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, Jan. 12, and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.
PASADENA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Dark#Dining In#In The Heights#The Taste#Have You Ever#Food Drink
Eater

Mr. Pollo Returns to the Mission With Arepas and Affordable Four-Course Dining

Thanks to a confluence of events, prices on restaurant menus everywhere are going up — but at Mr. Pollo, the tiny tasting menu restaurant on Mission just south of 24th Street, you can still get a four-course meal for just $40. Yes, that’s more than a meal at the restaurant cost before Mr. Pollo closed in the early days of the pandemic, but it nevertheless remains one of the most affordable prix-fixe menus in San Francisco. And since the restaurant reopened on December 28, owner Will McGuire says customers, old and new, are pleased to fill the 20-seat dining room. “The vibe has been great,” McGuire says. “Everyone has been super enthusiastic. The people who know us are super happy we’re back, and people who are new are like, this is a cool new discovery.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Dine Around Estes returns March 2022

This March, many Estes Park restaurants will be participating in Dine Around Estes Park event every Thursday night. Everyone involved is happy to have the event back in 2022 after it was cut short in 2020 and canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic. For five Thursday nights in March,...
ESTES PARK, CO
365thingsinhouston.com

The 10 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: January 14 to 16, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with the 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, January 14 to Sunday, January 16, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
HOUSTON, TX
cbslocal.com

Dine Downtown

Dine Downtown is giving people delicious, three-course menu options at three different price points! Also, Ashley wears her jacket over her shoulders and John and Cody make fun of her.
RESTAURANTS
houstonfoodfinder.com

Pioneering Houston Restaurateur Elouise “Ouisie” Adams Jones Dies at Age 79

Elouise “Ouisie” Adams Jones, founder of Ouisie’s Table at 3939 San Felipe, wasn’t afraid of making a statement. She even did so when she left this world on Monday, January 10, 2022 — her birthday. She died at age 79 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease and dementia, according to the Houston Chronicle. She’s survived by her husband of 23 years, Harry R. Jones Jr. as well as numerous other family members, including a sister, brother, three stepsons and grandchildren.
HOUSTON, TX
nwestiowa.com

Wine and Dine

Round Lake Vineyards & Winery hosts wine pairing dinner. Wine and food paired together make each taste better. It’s this lesson that the owners of Round Lake Vineyards & Winery will be seeking to share with their upcoming Wine Pairing Dinner at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. “Wine consumed...
DRINKS
houstonpublicmedia.org

The Full Menu: The best appetizers in Houston

It's a brand-new year, and much like the seasons that unfold over the course of a new year, a good meal can itself be a journey of flavors and courses. So, we figured January was a good time for Houston food writers to discuss their favorite places for appetizers in this month’s installment of The Full Menu.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy