Increased Opioid Prescribing Observed During the COVID-19 Pandemic

By Jessica Nye, PhD
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA retrospective, observational, cross-sectional study found that early in the COVID-19 pandemic, there was increased opioid prescriptions and that prescription durations were longer with higher doses when compared with prepandemic trends. These findings were published in JAMA Network Open. Data were sourced from Optum’s deidentified Clinformatics Data Mart Database...

IN THIS ARTICLE
