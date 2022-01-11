Lung Function Impacts Outcome in Patients With Hematological Malignancies Undergoing Auto-HSCT

Canadian researchers are reporting that COVID-19 may have more detrimental effects than previously thought. The noteworthy finding is that patients with mild-to-moderate cases of the virus who were not hospitalized had worsening mobility and difficulties in physical functioning, according to first author Marla Beauchamp, PhD, from the School of Rehabilitation Science, faculty of Health Sciences, at the Labarge Centre for Mobility in Aging, and the McMaster Institute for Research on Aging at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO