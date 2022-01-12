ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-13 07:51:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-13 14:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-13 21:15:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-14 04:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A wind advisory means that winds of 35 MPH are expected. Winds This strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A Wind Advisory is in effect * Active thunderstorms associated with the South Pacific Convergence Zone mainly southwest of the territory, will possibly produce strong winds of 25 mph with higher gusts tonight through Friday * TIMING...through Friday * IMPACTS...Expect possible downed tree limbs as well as shifting of loose and unsecured small objects due to strong winds. Gusty winds will make driving difficult and may cause hazardous conditions for mariners. FAUTUAGA MO SAVILI MALOLOSI OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 141 TAEAO ASO TOFI IANUARI 13 2022 ...UA IAI NEI LE FAUTUAGA MO SAVILI MALOLOSI * O loo gasolo mai i luga o le atunu`u faititili ma timuga mamafa o loo faatupulai i totonu o Fetaulaiga o Savili i le Pasefika. O nei faititili o loo i saute i sisifo o le atusamoa, ma o le a mafua ai ona agi malosi savili i le 25 mph, ma e maualuluga atu i nisi o taimi e amata i le po nanei * TAIMI...Seia oo i le Aso Faraile. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E pau`u ai laau, lelea ai mea-totino e le`i faamaumauina ma faaleagaina ai apa ma taualuga o fale. Savili malolosi e mafai ona faafaigata ai ona faafoe ai taavale, ae maise lava taavale maualuluga. E sousou foi le sami ona o le malolosi o savili. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo savili malolosi o lona uiga o savili e 25 i le 39 mph o le a aafia ai le atunuu. O nei savili malolosi o le a faafaigata ai ona faafoe taavale i luga o le auala tele, ae maise lava taavale tetele ma le maualuluga. Faamolemole ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-13 21:15:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-14 03:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu The threat of flash flooding, gusty winds and thunderstorms remain through Friday The latest satellite imagery shows the South Pacific Convergence Zone (SPCZ) strengthening this evening to develop showers over American Samoa. As the rainfall continues to move over the territory, rainfall may be heavy enough to produce flash flooding at times over the region. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Friday. Possible impacts from flash flooding include: flooding in flood- prone and low-lying areas, overflowing of streams, possible landslides, and runoffs. Satellite imagery also shows winds reaching up to 30 mph from the rainfall to the west of the territory. This rainfall is currently moving towards the region and the gusty conditions will likely accompany the rainfall. Possible impacts from these winds include: risk of unsecured items being blown around, possible downed tree branches and shallow root trees, and a slight chance of power outages along with downed power lines.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-13 17:52:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-13 21:15:00 SST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Tutuila and Aunuu The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Tutuila Aunuu * Until 9 PM SST * At 552 PM, Satellite indicated heavy rainfall near Tutuila and Aunu`u. Flash flooding is imminent or already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Satellite indicated. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, roads, properties and other low-lying areas. Road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 552 AFIAFI ASO TOFI IANUARI 13 2022 UA TUUINA ATU E LE OFISA O LE TAU I TAFUNA SE * LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA MO Tutuila Aunuu * SE`IA OO I LE 9 PM SST * I LE 552 PM, sa va`aia i satelite timuga tetele o loo i luga, pe o lata fo`i i Tutuila ma Aunu`u. O nei timuga ua fa`atupula`ia ai lologa ma tafega i le taimi nei po o se taimi lata mai. LAMATAIGA...O timuga mamafa e faatupula`ia ai lologa ma timuga. PUNAVAI O FAAMATALAGA...O nei timuga o loo vaaia i luga o satelite. AAFIAGA...E faatupula`ia lologa ma tafega i alavai, auvai, aualatele ma nofoaga maualalo. E ono tapunia auala e faafaigata ona faafoe ai lau taavale. E mafai fo`i ona solo eleele mai i mauga ma nofoanga mapu`epu`e. FLASH FLOOD...SATELLITE INDICATED
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Athens, Jackson, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Athens; Jackson; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Snow may change over to freezing rain during the afternoon Sunday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible with up to 10 inches for higher elevations. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio and central, northeast and northern West Virginia. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate to heavy snow will likely reduce visibilities at times. Along higher elevations, winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Jackson, Laurel, Lee, Leslie by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Jackson; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Magoffin; Menifee; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wolfe WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possibly mixed with rain and freezing rain is possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible. Locally higher snow accumulations cannot be ruled out. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to nearly impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow could come down at rates of at least one inch per hour at times from late Sunday morning into Sunday evening. This would potentially lead to visibilities of a quarter of a mile or less at times. In addition, the snow is expected to be heavy and wet and may lead to power outages.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Barbour, Braxton, Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Calhoun; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Lewis; Northwest Randolph; Pleasants; Ritchie; Taylor; Tyler; Upshur; Wirt; Wood WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. In addition, a brief wintry mix is possible Sunday afternoon, with a light glaze of ice possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio and central, northeast and northern West Virginia. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Monday. In addition, power outages will be possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities will be reduced at times due to the heavy snow. Along higher elevations, winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Cambria, Clearfield, Northern Centre, Somerset, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: There is the potential for significant winter weather that may impact travel. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cambria; Clearfield; Northern Centre; Somerset; Warren WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more possible. * WHERE...Warren, Clearfield, Northern Centre, Cambria and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional, minor, snowfall is expected Monday night and Tuesday with lake effect snow in the wake of the main system.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Graham by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-15 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Graham; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are expected across the mountain valleys and extreme northeast Georgia, with 8 to 12 inches along and near the Blue Ridge Escarpment, and 12 to 20 inches at elevations above 4000 feet. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are also possible. * WHERE...The mountains of the Carolinas and northeast Georgia. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation may begin as early as Saturday afternoon across parts of the mountains, eventually falling as mostly snow and increasing in coverage and intensity late Saturday night. The precipitation may briefly change to sleet and freezing rain before tapering off Sunday afternoon and evening in most areas, although snow showers are expected to linger along the Tennessee border into Monday morning. Widespread black ice should be expected Monday morning, and may be a concern into the middle of the week. Later guidance may change snow amounts and will determine when a Warning is issued.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are most likely, with up to 8 inches possible. Ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch are possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central Maryland, central and northern Virginia, and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may fall at 1 to 3 inches per hour late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening, resulting in nearly impassable roads. Visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile or less at times.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Brooke, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Hancock, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Brooke; Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Hancock; Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Ohio; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker; Wetzel WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute, specifically along Interstate 80.
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow...sleet...or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/blacksburg. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central Virginia, north central and northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Bladen, Robeson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Bladen; Robeson WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small accumulations of freezing rain possible. Total ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch up to one quarter of an inch are possible. The best chance for accumulating ice will exist west of I-95. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Small accumulations of freezing rain are possible on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses which could create hazardous travel conditions.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Barbour, Braxton, Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Calhoun; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Lewis; Northwest Randolph; Pleasants; Ritchie; Southeast Randolph; Taylor; Tyler; Upshur; Wirt; Wood WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Snow may change over to freezing rain during the afternoon Sunday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible with up to 10 inches for higher elevations. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio and central, northeast and northern West Virginia. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate to heavy snow will likely reduce visibilities at times. Along higher elevations, winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-13 18:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the dangerous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will be highest on exposed west facing beaches.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 01:31:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-15 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: San Diego County Coastal Areas HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Breaking waves up to 7 feet. * WHERE...San Diego County Beaches. Highest surf south of Del Mar. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PST Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Letcher, Martin, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Floyd; Harlan; Johnson; Knott; Letcher; Martin; Pike WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possibly mixed with rain and freezing rain is possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible. Locally higher snow accumulations cannot be ruled out. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to nearly impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow could come down at rates of at least one inch per hour at times from Sunday into Sunday evening. This would potentially lead to visibilities of a quarter of a mile or less at times. In addition, the snow is expected to be heavy and wet and may lead to power outages.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow...sleet...or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/blacksburg. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central Virginia, north central and northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC

