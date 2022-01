KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The last time the Chiefs played the Steelers, record-setting wide receiver Tyreek Hill had just recovered from COVID-19 and star tight end Travis Kelce was sitting at home and still dealing with the virus. Kansas City still rolled to a 36-10 victory at Arrowhead Stadium. That should give the Chiefs a lot of confidence for the rematch in the wild-card round of the playoffs Sunday night. Kelce and Hill should be healthy and available for Patrick Mahomes, who still threw for 258 yards and three scores without them in that December win over the Steelers.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO