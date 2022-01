The pandemic has depressed employment all over the world, but for those living with a disability, employment challenges were a reality long before Covid-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that one in four adults in the U.S. have some type of disability, and according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2020, only 17.9% of people with a disability were employed, down from 19.3% the previous year.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 9 DAYS AGO