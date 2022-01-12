Privately-held Checkout.com valued at eye-popping $40 billion in latest round

Checkout Ltd., which does business under the name Checkout.com, has raised $1 billion from investors Franklin Templeton

, Qatar Investment Authority, Insight Partners and Tiger Global Management, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The investment values the London-based digital payments processor at $40 billion, about three years after it raised its first fundraising round. The $40 billion valuation exceeds Instacart Inc. and most other startups, the newspaper said. Checkout.com CEO Guillaume Pousaz said he doesn't plan to take the company public in the immediate future. The company plans to grow its presence in the U.S. and take aim at financial services for crypto currency.