Privately-held Checkout.com valued at eye-popping $40 billion in latest round

By Steve Gelsi
 2 days ago
Checkout Ltd., which does business under the name Checkout.com, has raised $1 billion from investors Franklin Templeton

, Qatar Investment Authority, Insight Partners and Tiger Global Management, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The investment values the London-based digital payments processor at $40 billion, about three years after it raised its first fundraising round. The $40 billion valuation exceeds Instacart Inc. and most other startups, the newspaper said. Checkout.com CEO Guillaume Pousaz said he doesn't plan to take the company public in the immediate future. The company plans to grow its presence in the U.S. and take aim at financial services for crypto currency.

Higher costs hit JPMorgan Chase even as it reports huge 2021 profits

Higher labor costs bit into JPMorgan Chase's fourth-quarter results, but the US bank still reported on Friday record annual profits of $48.3 billion. The financial giant pointed to a broadly solid US economy that allowed it to release reserves set aside previously in the Covid-19 pandemic in case of defaults, boosting profits. It has also seen an uptick in overall lending, another sign of increasing economic activity. But shares fell sharply as the biggest US bank in terms of assets saw an 11 percent jump in fourth-quarter expenses, as Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum pointed to "somewhat elevated attrition" in the workforce that has resulted in wage hikes. JPMorgan Chase also signaled spending would remain elevated, projecting 2022 expenses of $77 billion, up from $70.9 billion last year.
These Crypto Assets Have 10X Potential in 2022, According to Altcoin Daily

Crypto analyst and host of Altcoin Daily Austin Arnold is laying out his top crypto picks as the markets try to shake off a sluggish start to the year. In a new video, the closely followed trader tells his 1.19 million subscribers that he remains interested in Bitcoin (BTC) as an asset despite the massive selloff which the top crypto has undergone since hitting an all-time high above $69,000 in November.
JPMorgan interest income view falls short of expectations

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, -6.15% shares fell 3% in premarket trades on Friday on the heels of its fourth-quarter profit update and guidance for 2022. The bank expects 2022 net interest income of about $50 billion, which is below the latest target of $55.7 billion in a survey of analysts by FactSet. JPMorgan Chase also expects about $77 billion in adjusted noninterest expense, up from $70.9 billion in 2021. The bank expects return on average tangible common shareholders' equity, or ROTCE, of 17%, "despite short-term headwinds" including a continued low-rate environment, sharper normalization in markets and inflationary pressure on expenses, the bank said.
Asian shares pressured following Wall Street retreat

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares slipped Friday after a retreat on Wall Street that left the Nasdaq composite down 2.5%. Tokyo fell nearly 2% and Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul also were lower. China reported its global trade surplus surged nearly 30% in 2021 to $676.4 billion. The trade...
U.S. business inventories climb 1.3% in November

U.S. business inventories jumped 1.2% in November, the government said Friday. Sales rose 0.7% in the month. An increase in inventories adds to gross domestic product and is usually a sign of an expanding economy. The ratio of inventories to sales, meanwhile, rose to 1.25 from 1.24. That's how many months it would take to sell all the inventory on hand. Inventories soared early in the pandemic as sales slumped, but now companies can't keep enough inventory in stock. Sales are strong, but shortages of supplies and labor are holding back production.
Dow Jones Dives 450 Points As Stock Sell-Off Accelerates; Banks Fall But Chip Stocks Rally

The stock market sell-off accelerated Friday afternoon as the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 450 points to dip below its 50-day moving average. The Dow Jones industrials lost 1.2%, the S&P 500 fell 0.9% and the Nasdaq gave up 0.8% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 slumped 1.5%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Thursday.
Apple Inc. stock rises Friday, still underperforms market

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL, +0.51% inched 0.51% higher to $173.07 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. +0.59%. rising 0.59% to 14,893.75 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.56%. falling 0.56% to 35,911.81. Apple...
