A rising gray-collar workforce, upskilling and new leadership ethics are among the key trends that should be on the radar of forward-thinking HR leaders. While today’s HR leaders are working hard right now to address the Great Resignation, vaccine policies and return-to-office plans, the coming three to 15 years will see the rise of a more technically skilled portion of the workforce that could replace the traditional blue-collar worker, experts say. These so-called gray-collar employees often will have a college degree and will be more likely to oversee technical roles but not while working at a desk in an office.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 25 DAYS AGO