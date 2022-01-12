Jefferies profit climbs 6%, hikes dividend by 20%
Jefferies Inc.
said Wednesday its fourth-quarter net income rose 6% to $324.9 million, or $1.20 a share, from $307.3 million, or $1.11 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income at the investment bank was $1.36 a share, after breaking out $59 million in expenses related to tendering debt to reduce future interest expense. Revenue fell 3% to $1.81 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $1.34 a share and revenue of just under $1.9 billion, according to a FactSet survey. The bank said it'll increase its quarterly dividend by 20% to 30 cents a share. Jefferies CEO Richard Handlers said the firm produced record results for 2021 in investment banking, capital markets and asset management, while growing headcount by 15%. Jefferies shares fell 1% in pre-market trades.
Comments / 0