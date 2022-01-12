ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferies profit climbs 6%, hikes dividend by 20%

By Steve Gelsi
 2 days ago
Jefferies Inc.

said Wednesday its fourth-quarter net income rose 6% to $324.9 million, or $1.20 a share, from $307.3 million, or $1.11 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income at the investment bank was $1.36 a share, after breaking out $59 million in expenses related to tendering debt to reduce future interest expense. Revenue fell 3% to $1.81 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $1.34 a share and revenue of just under $1.9 billion, according to a FactSet survey. The bank said it'll increase its quarterly dividend by 20% to 30 cents a share. Jefferies CEO Richard Handlers said the firm produced record results for 2021 in investment banking, capital markets and asset management, while growing headcount by 15%. Jefferies shares fell 1% in pre-market trades.

JPMorgan interest income view falls short of expectations

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, -6.15% shares fell 3% in premarket trades on Friday on the heels of its fourth-quarter profit update and guidance for 2022. The bank expects 2022 net interest income of about $50 billion, which is below the latest target of $55.7 billion in a survey of analysts by FactSet. JPMorgan Chase also expects about $77 billion in adjusted noninterest expense, up from $70.9 billion in 2021. The bank expects return on average tangible common shareholders' equity, or ROTCE, of 17%, "despite short-term headwinds" including a continued low-rate environment, sharper normalization in markets and inflationary pressure on expenses, the bank said.
Disney's 'longer, slower profit climb' could stop the stock from rising, says analyst

Walt Disney Co. faces a "longer, slower profit climb" that could limit upside for its shares, in the view of one analyst. risks seeing "additional and more prolonged COVID impacts" on its parks business as well as higher-than-anticipated personnel expenses, according to Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris. He downgraded shares of Disney to neutral from buy on Friday, and cut his price target to $165 from $205.
Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. BAC, -1.74% shed 1.74% to $47.91 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. rising 0.08% to 4,662.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.56%. falling 0.56% to 35,911.81.
AFP

Higher costs hit JPMorgan Chase even as it reports huge 2021 profits

Higher labor costs bit into JPMorgan Chase's fourth-quarter results, but the US bank still reported on Friday record annual profits of $48.3 billion. The financial giant pointed to a broadly solid US economy that allowed it to release reserves set aside previously in the Covid-19 pandemic in case of defaults, boosting profits. It has also seen an uptick in overall lending, another sign of increasing economic activity. But shares fell sharply as the biggest US bank in terms of assets saw an 11 percent jump in fourth-quarter expenses, as Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum pointed to "somewhat elevated attrition" in the workforce that has resulted in wage hikes. JPMorgan Chase also signaled spending would remain elevated, projecting 2022 expenses of $77 billion, up from $70.9 billion last year.
Zacks.com

Apogee (APOG) Hikes Dividend by 10%, Boosts Share Buyback

APOG - Free Report) board has announced a 10% hike in quarterly cash dividend — marking its ninth consecutive year of dividend increase. APOG also increased its existing share repurchase program by 2 million shares. It now has total available share repurchase authorization of 2.6 million. The move support Apogee's commitment of returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
Motley Fool

Retired? 5 Stocks Yielding 5% to Buy in 2022

High-yield dividend stocks are an excellent income tool for retirees. You can find 5% yields in pipeline, tobacco, and REIT stocks. These five stocks can afford the big dividends they dish out.
MarketWatch

TPG stock opens about 12% above IPO price, to value the company at more than $10 billion

TPG Inc.'s stock received a warm reception on its public debut, as the stock opened 11.9% its initial public offering price. The alternative investment firm raised $835.2 million as it sold 28.3 million shares in the IPO, which priced overnight at $29.50 a share, in the middle of the expected range of between $28 and $31 a share. The stock's first trade on the Nasdaq was at $33.00 at 12:33 p.m. Eastern for 2.4 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $10.1 billion.
MarketRealist

The 5 Best Dividend Stocks for 2022

As investors reposition their portfolios in the new year, some are considering dividend stocks to ensure stability amid the Fed's expected tightening and continued threat of COVID-19. Dividend stocks can also offer passive income. What are the best dividend stocks for 2022?
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

AT&T stock lost ground last year, but that only pushed the yield higher. Camping World has been growing briskly, sharing the wealth with its shareholders through payout hikes and special distributions. Copper demand remains strong, and that's good news for this high-yielding commodity stock.
ShareCast

Ideagen hikes dividend after decent first half

Information management software company Ideagen reported a first half performance in line with market expectations on Thursday, with total revenue rising 33% to £38.8m. The AIM-traded firm said adjusted EBITDA grew 32% year-on-year for the six months ended 31 October, to £13.2m, while adjusted diluted earnings per share grew 31% to 3.41p.
smarteranalyst.com

Jefferies Tank 9.3% as Revenues Disappoint

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) were down 9.3% on January 12 to close at $37.59, after the American financial services company reported mixed Q4 results. The company exceeded earnings expectations but fell short of revenues estimates.
