Intelsat taps Thales for latest satellites

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntelsat, which is set to emerge from bankruptcy protection this year, arranged the purchase of two satellites from Thales Alenia Space to support its aim to provide 5G services from space. The US-based satellite service provider signed an agreement with the joint venture company of Thales...

parabolicarc.com

Virgin Orbit Launches 7 Payloads into Orbit

MOJAVE, CALIFORNIA, January 13, 2022 (Virgin Orbit PR) — Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB), the responsive launch and space solutions company, confirmed it successfully deployed into orbit all 7 customer satellites onboard its LauncherOne rocket during today’s Above the Clouds mission. Virgin Orbit’s 747 carrier aircraft Cosmic Girl took...
MOJAVE, CA
mobileworldlive.com

AT&T touts sustainability potential of 5G, SDN

An AT&T executive highlighted the green credentials of technologies including SDN, 5G and multi-access edge computing (MEC), noting particular benefits for SMEs engaged in carbon footprint reduction efforts. In a blog, regional president for AT&T Asia Pacific and Canada Bernard Yee argued companies could lower emissions by replacing on-site hardware...
TECHNOLOGY
mobileworldlive.com

Wind Tre mulls infrastructure spin-off

Italian operator Wind Tre held talks with a potential investor over plans to spin-off its remaining infrastructure assets, Bloomberg reported, months after its 9,100 towers were sold to Cellnex. Bloomberg reported the CK Hutchison-owned operator is mulling structurally separating the assets and selling a minority share in a newly-formed business...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Intelsat Continues Investment In Global 5G Software-Defined Network With Acquisition Of Two Software-Defined Satellites From Thales Alenia Space

Intelsat now has Four Software-Defined Satellites in Production. Intelsat, operator of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network, and Thales Alenia Space, Joint Venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%) have signed an agreement to build two software-defined satellites designed to advance Intelsat’s global fabric of software-defined GEO connectivity as part of its 5G software-defined network.
ECONOMY
Computer Weekly

Satellite broadband boost as Intelsat expands fleet, Inmarsat supports IoT

In the latest examples of satellite companies muscling in on the connectivity arena, operator Inmarsat has commissioned Thales Alenia Space to build two software-defined satellites to advance Intelsat’s global fabric of software-defined GEO connectivity as part of its 5G software-defined network, while renewable energy firm RWE is using internet of things (IoT)-over satellite technology provided by Inmarsat at its at its hydroelectric power facilities.
TECHNOLOGY
mobileworldlive.com

TRAI urged to slash 5G spectrum base price

India’s three major mobile operators called on the regulator to cut the reserve price of 3.5GHz spectrum for a planned 5G auction, The Economic Times (ET) reported. In submissions to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the operators insisted a cut in spectrum prices was required to ensure they could finance 5G rollouts.
TECHNOLOGY
mobileworldlive.com

EU offers €258M fund for 5G and Gigabit networks

The European Commission (EC) invited interested parties to bid for fresh funding aimed squarely at improving 5G, cloud infrastructure and high-speed Gigabit networks throughout the European Union. A total of €258 million is currently up for grabs, and appears to be spread over 11 projects with a submission deadline of...
TECHNOLOGY
Quad-Cities Times

SpaceX launches satellite mission

SpaceX launched Transporter-3 Thursday, a mission containing numerous small microsatellites and nanosatellites for commercial and government use. Transporter-3 is SpaceX's third dedicated rideshare mission. On board are 105 spacecraft including microsatellites and orbital transfer vehicles. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket returned back to Earth for a successful landing.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
mobileworldlive.com

Microsoft taps chip expert for Azure cloud

Microsoft lured an experienced chip architect away from Apple with the goal of creating custom semiconductors for its Azure cloud service, Bloomberg reported. The news outlet stated Microsoft hired Mike Filippo, an electrical engineer who designed chips for Intel, Arm and, most recently, Apple. At Arm, Filippo was the lead...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

United Group completes Wind Hellas buy

United Group completed an acquisition of Greek operator Wind Hellas from Crystal Almond Holdings for an undisclosed sum, a deal which further bolsters its presence in southeastern Europe’s mobile markets after an acquisition of Vivacom in Bulgaria in 2020. The Wind Hellas deal was given the green light by...
BUSINESS
runwaygirlnetwork.com

IFC to benefit as Intelsat orders two more software-defined satellites

Making good on its stated commitment to invest in more software-defined GEO satellites to support its nextgen unified global 5G network strategy, Intelsat today announced it has tapped Thales Alenia Space to build two such satellites, operating in both Ku- and C-band frequencies. Dubbed Intelsat 41 (IS-41) and Intelsat 44...
INDUSTRY
mobileworldlive.com

Huawei shores up chip expertise to counter US curbs

Huawei reportedly quietly amassed investments in semiconductor specialists to shore up its defences in the face of ongoing US restrictions. Nikkei Asia found the investment arms of the embattled Chinese technology giant, including Hubble Technology Investment, took or raised stakes in more than 45 domestic technology companies in 2021, more than double the figure in 2020.
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Korean operators push ESG credentials

SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus teamed on a green initiative, launching a service which converts paper documents such as bills into SMS. The companies stated the authorised notification text messaging service includes MMS and RCS content, and offers the same legal status as registered letters. The operators expect to...
ECONOMY
mobileworldlive.com

State wants control of key Telecom Italia assets

Italy’s government reportedly insisted it must retain control of Telecom Italia’s strategic assets should any potential takeover progress, as the operator’s board continues to assess a bid by investment company KKR to take it private. Reuters reported the country’s industry minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said the state wanted...
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Military Cybersecurity Market set for explosive growth | Thales, ManTech, KeyW

The Latest Released Worldwide Military Cybersecurity market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Military Cybersecurity market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Military Cybersecurity market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Booz Allen Hamilton, Northrop Grumman, Thales, General Dynamics, Radiance Technologies, KeyW Corporation, CGI Group, ManTech, Sygnia, Military Cybersecurity markets by :, In North America, In Latin America, Europe, The Asia-pacific & Middle East and Africa (MEA).
MARKETS
mobileworldlive.com

India to gain major stake in Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea disclosed the Indian government will become its largest shareholder after its board approved a conversion of interest related to outstanding spectrum and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) payments into equity. In a stock exchange filing, the operator noted the conversion will dilute existing shareholders’ interest. Vodafone Group’s holding falls...
BUSINESS

