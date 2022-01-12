ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The yield curve is no longer sending a ‘don’t worry be happy’ signal, warns bond king Jeffrey Gundlach

By Barbara Kollmeyer
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15WUXD_0djWQTAg00
DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach (circa 2017). Getty Images

Are stocks ready to break away from that rocky start to 2022?

The S&P 500 SPX snapped a five-session losing streak on Tuesday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell vowed the central bank will use its “tools” to get inflation under control without damaging the economy. And equity futures are rising, even after data showing the fastest annual rise in consumer prices since 1982.

A rebound with teeth to it may not quite be here yet, say some. “Bounces from oversold levels tend to be hard and fast, and yesterday’s 150-point intraday reversal definitely counts as hard and fast,” noted Jani Ziedins, of the CrackedMarket blog. “That said, more often than not, the third bounce is the real deal, meaning we could see a couple tests of the lows before this is all said and done.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l8wiC_0djWQTAg00
CrackedMarket

On to our call of the day from so-called bond king DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach, who unveiled his predictions for the year ahead. And he sees headwinds for a stock market that has been “supported by QE [quantitative easing]” and now faces Fed tapering, with Powell sounding “more hawkish” every time he speaks.

“Today [Tuesday] sounds like Jay Powell repeating the 2018 formula: end QE and raise official short-term interest rates,” Gundlach said in a webcast to clients that was live tweeted late Tuesday. He said that he’s not “predicting a recession yet,” but sees those pressures building.

He said the yield curve had seen “pretty powerful flattening,” and was “approaching the point where it signals economic weakening. At this stage, the yield curve is no longer sending a ‘don’t worry be happy’ signal. It is sending a ‘pay attention’ signal, he said.

Gundlach highlighted a chart that showed consumer sentiment “free-falling,” which “looks somewhat recessionary.” He said surging car prices could be one culprit as prices have climbed so much “people don’t think this is a good time to buy a car if they can find one.” That surge in prices has even made it possible to make money by flipping and selling, he said.

Fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, Cathie Wood has warned of a ‘bloodbath’ in the used and new car markets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NHNas_0djWQTAg00

The money manager said the housing market is being boosted by low supplies and should stay supported provided mortgage rates are low. He is neutral on gold and sees the dollar continuing to weaken.

U.S. stocks are expensive versus just about everywhere else, Gundlach said, as he pointed out that European markets, a favorite of his in 2021, were looking good again for 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fueNC_0djWQTAg00

Looking back on Gundlach’s 2021 forecast, the manager advised a “winning” formula of half cash and Treasury bonds, 25% in equities, mostly emerging markets and Asia, and 25% in real assets such as gold or property to hedge against higher inflation. He expected U.S. equities would lag behind the rest of the globe, alongside rising inflation and volatility.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF EEM lost 5% in 2021, versus a 27% rally for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF trust SPY, a popular exchange-traded fund that tracks the index. Real estate indeed proved a savvy investment spot, though gold dropped 3% in 2021, and Treasury bonds had a dismal year.

The buzz

The data is in and December consumer prices rose 0.5% for the month and 7% on an annual basis, with both numbers coming in stronger than forecast. Still ahead are Federal budget numbers and the Fed’s Beige Book are due later.

The European Medicines Agency has warned too many COVID-19 boosters could end up harming immune systems, echoing comments from the World Health Organization. Meanwhile, the omicron coronavirus variant may peaking in the U.K., offering hope for the U.S. and elsewhere. And the White House is getting ready to ship millions of COVID-19 tests to public schools.

Biogen BIIB share are down 9% on news Medicare will limit coverage of the biotech’s controversial and expensive Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm and future others like it.

Shares of Immuron IMRN are soaring, after the Australia-based biopharmaceutical company received $4.5 million from the U.S. Defense Dept to evaluate a key drug for military use.

A 19-year-old German teen said he managed to hack into 13 Tesla TSLA autos around the world via a software flaw that let him start the cars, unlock doors and windows and disable security systems.

And a reminder that Friday will mark the start of earnings season kickoff, with banks — including Citigroup C, JPMorgan JPM, Wells Fargo WFC and BlackRock BLK — due to report. (See preview.)

The markets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12LKVE_0djWQTAg00
Uncredited

Stocks are higher, led by the Nasdaq COMP, as bond yields hold steady, while the dollar DXY is dropping. Oil prices CL00 are rising, with natural-gas futures NG00 up over 4%.

The chart

Where does a rise in real yields start to hurt stock investors? A team of strategists at UBS, led by Bhanu Baweja, said when yields rise more than 40 basis points over three months, “the impact on the market becomes material and goes nonlinear.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=330g9D_0djWQTAg00

“This is the range we regard as the rough threshold of real-rate pain

for the market. An incremental 10bp rise in real yields from here causes

the market to drop by about 0.8%, ceteris paribus. But what if other

things are not equal? A 5.2-point rise in PMIs will negate the hit to the

market from a 50bp rise in real yields,” said the strategists in a note to clients.

Top tickers

Here are the most active stock-market tickers on MarketWatch, as of 6 a.m. Eastern

Ticker Security name

TSLA Tesla

GME GameStop

AMC AMC Entertainment

NIO NIO

AAPL Apple

BABA Alibaba

NVDA Nvidia

LCID Lucid

NVAX Novavax

INFY Infosys

Get ready for hip-hop star Snoop Dogg’s hot dogs.

Need to Know starts early and is updated until the opening bell, but sign up here to get it delivered once to your email box. The emailed version will be sent out at about 7:30 a.m. Eastern.

Want more for the day ahead? Sign up for The Barron’s Daily, a morning briefing for investors, including exclusive commentary from Barron’s and MarketWatch writers.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Powell
Person
Snoop Dogg
AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
BUSINESS
AFP

Higher costs hit JPMorgan Chase even as it reports huge 2021 profits

Higher labor costs bit into JPMorgan Chase's fourth-quarter results, but the US bank still reported on Friday record annual profits of $48.3 billion. The financial giant pointed to a broadly solid US economy that allowed it to release reserves set aside previously in the Covid-19 pandemic in case of defaults, boosting profits. It has also seen an uptick in overall lending, another sign of increasing economic activity. But shares fell sharply as the biggest US bank in terms of assets saw an 11 percent jump in fourth-quarter expenses, as Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum pointed to "somewhat elevated attrition" in the workforce that has resulted in wage hikes. JPMorgan Chase also signaled spending would remain elevated, projecting 2022 expenses of $77 billion, up from $70.9 billion last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Bonds#Real Assets#Bond Markets#Spx#Federal Reserve Chair#Doubleline#Qe
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The Federal Reserve and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last May that they didn’t anticipate inflation to be a major problem and that any rise in prices would be temporary. Both the Fed and Yellen reversed course when it became evident that prices, particularly of consumer goods, are rising sharply. And essential to nearly all […]
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ford stock lacks 'near-term upside,' RBC says on downgrade

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets have downgraded their rating on Ford Motor Co. stock to the equivalent of hold, saying in a note late Thursday that despite their belief that the auto maker's turnaround is "well underway" and Ford can continue to transition toward a future dominated by electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and software, "the upside looks a little more challenging so moving to sidelines for now." The analysts upped their price target on the stock to $26, from $21, representing an upside of around 4% over Friday's prices. Ford stock has taken off, up about 145% in the past 12 months, compared with gains of around 23% for the S&P 500 index in the same period. Ford is seen reporting fourth-quarter earnings later this month.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
MarketWatch

Asian shares pressured following Wall Street retreat

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares slipped Friday after a retreat on Wall Street that left the Nasdaq composite down 2.5%. Tokyo fell nearly 2% and Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul also were lower. China reported its global trade surplus surged nearly 30% in 2021 to $676.4 billion. The trade...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

76K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy