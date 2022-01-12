ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer says its safe and effective to co-administer its Prevnar 20, COVID-19 shots

By Jaimy Lee
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
Shares of Pfizer Inc.

PFE,

-0.07%

were down 0.1% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said administering the Prevnar 20 pneumococcal disease shot at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine and booster it developed with BioNTech SE

BNTX,

+2.35%

produced the same response. Pfizer also said co-administering the shots produced the same kind of safety profile as individually administering them. The study enrolled 570 people in the U.S. The news was shared in a news release, and not in a preprint or a peer-reviewed medical study. Pfizer's stock is down 4.0% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500

SPX,

+0.28%

has declined 1.1%.

