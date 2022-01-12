ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humana stock extends bounce after $1 billion ASR announced

By Tomi Kilgore
 2 days ago
Shares of Humana Inc.

rallied 1.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health insurer disclosed a $1.0 billion accelerated share repurchase agreement. The ASR, which is part of the $3.0 billion share repurchase program announced in February 2021, represents about 2% of Humana's market capitalization of $50.3 billion as of Tuesday's close. The stock has bounced 7.8% over the past two days, following the 20.3% plunge over the previous two days after the company slashed its Medicare Advantage membership growth outlook. The stock has slumped 6.8% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500

has gained 8.3%.

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

