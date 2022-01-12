ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Gold futures trade at 1-week highs after U.S. consumer inflation data

By Myra P. Saefong
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23mRce_0djWPl4f00
Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images

Gold futures climbed on Wednesday, finding support to trade at their highest level in a week as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields declined in the wake of stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation data.

Consumer prices rose 0.5% in December to push the increase in the cost of living last year to a nearly 40-year high of 7%, indicating high U.S. inflation is likely to persist well into 2022.

The gain in the consumer-price index exceeded the 0.4% forecast of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. The data also reinforce the view that inflation is running well above the Federal Reserve’s annual target of 2%.

Following the data, the U.S. dollar fell against most currencies and U.S. benchmark stock indexes traded higher. “It looks like the market had prepared for even hotter inflation, which obviously didn’t materialise,” said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. “So the reaction can best be described as relief.”

Concerns about a spike in inflation, brought about partly by supply-chain bottlenecks and swings higher in demand, have helped to support prices of precious metals such as gold and silver in the near term.

Following the CPI numbers, the U.S. dollar, based on the ICE U.S. Dollar index

DXY,

-0.68%

, traded 0.4% lower at 95.211, boosting prices for dollar-denominated gold. The 10-year Treasury note

TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.715%

traded at 1.733%, down from 1.745% at 3 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday, raising investment appeal for gold, which offers no yield.

The dollar had weakened on Tuesday, as the market absorbed comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during his confirmation hearing for a second four-year term.

“No fireworks, rather dovish and no surprises,” said Jeff Wright, chief investment officer at Wolfpack Capital, referring to Powell’s comments. It’s “very clear the votes to confirm are already tallied and his confirmation is a foregone conclusion.”

Gold has “done well with Powell’s ‘go slow’ management of the Fed,” he told MarketWatch.

However, Wright said he sees the possibility of an acceleration in the tapering of asset purchases and quantitative tightening on the horizon, “which both would halt any gold rally.”

In Wednesday dealings, February gold

GCG22,

+0.45%

GC00,

+0.45%

rose $4.60, or nearly 0.3%, to reach $1,823.10 an ounce, following a 1.1% gain on Tuesday. Prices for the most-active contract are trading at their highest since Jan. 5 and on track to notch a fourth straight session gain, the longest string of gains since a seven-session stretch ended Nov. 12, FactSet data show.

Meanwhile, March silver

SIH22,

+1.77%

SI00,

+1.77%

was trading 30.3 cents, or 1.3%, lower at $23.115 an ounce, after rising 1.6% in the previous session.

On Tuesday, gold prices retained gains after Powell said the central bank’s plans to raise interest rates shouldn’t hurt economic expansion, essentially painting a picture of a “soft landing” rather than a recession.

In his comments Tuesday, Powell also said it would be a “long road” to policy normalization, which “offset to a degree the more hawkish tenor of the recently released FOMC minutes, said Peter Grant, vice president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals.

“He also said it may take up to four meetings to work out the parameters of a balance sheet runoff. That would take us into June,” Grant told MarketWatch late Tuesday. “The Fed must tread cautiously, tightening enough to tamp inflation but not so quickly as to adversely impact the fragile labor market.”

“In my opinion, the Fed views full-employment as the more important of its two mandates,” he said. “They’ll be more cautious this year than the minutes may have implied.”

In other Comex trading, March copper

HGH22,

+3.47%

tacked on 3% to $4.563 a pound. April platinum

PLJ22,

+0.61%

added 0.8% to $981.40 an ounce and March palladium

PAH22,

-0.27%

traded at $1,946.50 an ounce, up 1.3%.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The Federal Reserve and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last May that they didn’t anticipate inflation to be a major problem and that any rise in prices would be temporary. Both the Fed and Yellen reversed course when it became evident that prices, particularly of consumer goods, are rising sharply. And essential to nearly all […]
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Dollar's drop signals shaky US economy

Inflation is roaring, and King Dollar is snoring even as interest rates rise. The dollar, which has dropped for three straight sessions, has been giving up gains seen after the Federal Reserve has signaled strong interest rate hikes in the coming months. The dollar has dropped to the lowest level against the Euro since November.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold Prices Struggle as US Retail Sales, Consumer Confidence Data Approach

Gold prices unable to capitalize on US CPI even as the Dollar weakens. Rising real yields undercut bullion’s alternative store-of-value appeal. US retail sales, consumer confidence data to inform Fed policy outlook. Gold prices found some support as December’s much-anticipated US CPI data registered broadly in line with expectations,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Gold Trading#U S Gold#Gold Prices#Treasury#The Wall Street Journal#The Federal Reserve#Thinkmarkets#Ice U S Dollar#Dxy#Wolfpack Capital
MarketWatch

Gold futures fall for the session, gain for the week

Gold futures declined on Friday, giving up earlier gains, but holding onto a climb for the week. Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, attributed the day's pullback in prices partly to profit-taking ahead of the long weekend, with regular trading closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. However, a decline in the U.S. dollar for the week and gold's long-term role as an inflation hedge are among the reasons behind the precious metal's rise this week, he said. February gold fell $4.90, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,816.50 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 1.1% from last Friday's settlement to mark their fifth weekly rise in six weeks, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

China’s trade surplus hit a record in 2021 as exports rose

BEIJING–China’s trade surplus hit a record high in 2021, boosted by strong exports that have topped market expectations since their pandemic recovery. For the full year, China’s exports rose 29.9% to a new high of $3.36 trillion, beating 2020’s record of $2.6 trillion, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Friday.
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. mortgage interest rates surge by most in almost 2 years

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The interest rate on the most popular type of U.S. home loan surged last week by the most in two years and has climbed back roughly to where it was before the coronavirus pandemic struck, after signals that the Federal Reserve would be raising rates sooner and faster than previously expected.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. business inventories climb 1.3% in November

U.S. business inventories jumped 1.2% in November, the government said Friday. Sales rose 0.7% in the month. An increase in inventories adds to gross domestic product and is usually a sign of an expanding economy. The ratio of inventories to sales, meanwhile, rose to 1.25 from 1.24. That's how many months it would take to sell all the inventory on hand. Inventories soared early in the pandemic as sales slumped, but now companies can't keep enough inventory in stock. Sales are strong, but shortages of supplies and labor are holding back production.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

76K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy