New year, new music from Alt-J! As the trio gears up for the released of their next album, they've shared a new track called "Hard Drive Gold." The new song arrived alongside a video, directed by frontman Joe Newman, who is marking his directorial debut with the newly released visuals. The song is the third preview off the band's upcoming album The Dream, which is out in just about a month, on Feb. 11, via Canvasback/Atlantic.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO