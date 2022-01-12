ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil prices could hit $100 as demand outstrips supply, analysts say

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON, Jan 12 — Oil prices that rallied 50% in 2021 will power further ahead this year, analysts predict, saying a lack of production capacity and limited investment in the sector could lift crude above $100 a barrel. Though the Omicron coronavirus variant has pushed COVID-19 cases far...

www.duluthnewstribune.com

staradvertiser.com

Oil producers aren’t keeping up with demand, causing prices to stay high

Nearly two years ago, the world’s oil producers slammed on the brakes and drastically cut production as the pandemic gripped the world’s economies. The sharp pullback came with an implicit promise that as factories reopened and planes returned to the air, the oil industry would revive, too, gradually scaling up production to help economies return to pre-pandemic health.
investing.com

Oil Prices in 4th Weekly Gain on Signs of Tighter Supplies, Firmer Demand

Investing.com – Crude settled higher on Friday, notching a fourth positive week, supported by bets the Omicron-fueled drag on demand will be short-lived at a time when global supplies are expected to tighten. On the New York Mercantile Exchange crude futures gained 2.1% to settle at $84.82 a barrel,...
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures extend losses as EIA says U.S. supplies stand above the 5-year average

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday a hefty weekly decline in U.S. natural-gas supplies, but said total inventories stand above their five-year average. Domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 179 billion cubic feet for the week ended Jan. 7, according to the EIA. That compared with the average decline of 177 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts, which pegged the five-year average supply decline for the period at 155 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 3.016 trillion cubic feet, down 199 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 72 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, February natural gas declined by 41.6 cents, or 8.6%, at $4.441 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.465 shortly before the data.
Reuters

Explainer: Oil price spike leaves limited options for Biden

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Two months after U.S. President Joe Biden announced an unprecedented effort among major oil consuming economies to work together to bring down rising fuel prices, prices are again approaching multi-year highs. And Biden has few options to stop the rally. Global benchmark Brent crude...
The Independent

Europe gas crisis hinges on cold, high prices luring supply

Europe’s natural gas crisis isn't letting up. Reserves are low. Prices are high. Utility customers are getting hit with higher bills. Major Russian supplier Gazprom isn't selling gas like it used to. It all raises the question: How exactly is Europe which imports most of its energy, going to make it through the winter without a gas disaster, especially if the season turns out to be colder or longer than usual?Here's how the European Union home to 447 million people, will try to deal with the crisis: THE PROBLEM IS LOW STORAGE LEVELS: Utilities turn to gas...
Seekingalpha.com

Freeport-McMoRan: Copper Demand May Fall In 2022, But Supply Could Decline Even Further

Established and geographically diversified base metal mining companies such as Freeport-McMoRan offer excellent means of hedging against growing inflation risks. We now know inflation is at the highest level in forty years following December's record-shattering consumer price report. The consumer price index is currently up nearly 8% YoY, while producer prices are up almost 10%. With prices rising at such a fast pace, essentially no dividend-paying assets deliver a positive return after inflation and taxes. Accordingly, investors benefit from shifting their exposure toward stocks, particularly those that gain directly from rising prices.
MarketWatch

Oil prices end lower, a day after climbing to a 2-month high

Oil declined Thursday, falling back a day after settling at the highest price in two months. Prices fell despite continued weakness in the U.S. dollar, "signaling that the move higher in oil futures over the past month may have once again gotten too far ahead of the physical market reality," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Hopes of "omicron burning through the population quickly has caused many to overlook the impact the current global wave of the virus is having on demand," he said. However, Wednesday's Energy Information Administration report "emphasized just how hard it is hitting gasoline demand despite the lack of new U.S. lockdowns." February West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Gold Prices Increase

With the value of the US dollar under pressure in the wake of consumer price inflation data, the price of gold moved upwards with gains to the resistance level of 1828 dollars an ounce. The increase in the price of gold comes as the US dollar index DXY fell 0.7 percent after the highly anticipated Labor Department report showed that the annual rate of US consumer price growth again reached its highest level in nearly 40 years.
kitco.com

Gold prices struggle as U.S. PPI rises 0.2% in December

(Kitco News) - The gold market is struggling to hold the critical psychological level at $1,820 an ounce as it appears inflation pressures could have peaked with producer prices falling more than expected in December. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.2% in December...
Shore News Network

Oil prices fall as global Omicron surge clouds fuel demand view

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Oil prices slipped on Thursday, trimming big gains from the previous two sessions, amid uncertainty over near-term demand as cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus surge around the globe. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 43 cents, or 0.5%, to $82.21 a...
101 WIXX

ASOS hit by supply chain disruption, volatile Christmas demand

LONDON (Reuters) – British online fashion retailer ASOS reiterated its already downgraded outlook on Thursday after supply chain constraints and volatile demand limited sales growth in its four months to Dec. 31 trading period. It posted total sales growth of 5%, following a 22% rise in the year to...
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly drop in U.S. crude stocks, gasoline inventories rise

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7. On average, analysts had forecast a fall of 1.6 million barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 1.1 million-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory increases of 8 million barrels for gasoline and 2.5 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supply gains of 3 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged down by 2.5 million barrels for the week. February West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.25, or 1.5%, at $82.47 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $82.08 before the supply data.
rigzone.com

Oil Steady Following Gains Amidst Persistent Demand and Lower Supply

Strong demand despite the Omicron variant have led to lower supplies that are buttressing oil prices. Oil steadied near a two-month high as demand withstands the omicron variant and supplies come under pressure, tightening global markets. West Texas Intermediate closed above $82 a barrel after U.S. crude stockpiles dropped, adding...
