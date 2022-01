State employees in cabinet agencies will likely soon be required to get a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to be considered in compliance with an executive order. On Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper announced an extension of Executive Order 224, which mandates state employees in cabinet agencies to be fully vaccinated or submit to weekly testing for COVID-19. The extension will include booster shots when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates its guidelines to include the third dose in its definition of "fully vaccinated."

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO