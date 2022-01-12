ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Energy monitor blames Russia for worsening Europe gas crisis

Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The head of the International Energy Agency blamed Russia for worsening...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

N. Korea fires fresh missiles in response to US sanctions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Friday fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles in its third weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea said, in an apparent reprisal for fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration for its continuing test launches. Support local...
MILITARY
Times Daily

Mask rules get tighter in Europe in winter's COVID-19 wave

ROME (AP) — To mask or not to mask is a question Italy settled early in the COVID-19 outbreak with a vigorous “yes." Now the onetime epicenter of the pandemic in Europe hopes even stricter mask rules will help it beat the latest infection surge. Support local journalism...
PUBLIC HEALTH
finance-commerce.com

How Europe is trying to deal with its gas crisis

FRANKFURT, Germany — Europe’s natural gas crisis isn’t letting up. Reserves are low. Prices are high. Utility customers are facing expensive bills. Major Russian supplier Gazprom isn’t selling gas like it used to. It all raises the question: How exactly is Europe, which imports most of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Natural Gas#Gazprom#Ap
Times Daily

UK says there is 'deal to be done' to resolve feud with EU

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s foreign minister expressed optimism Friday that there is a “deal to be done” to resolve a Northern Ireland trade dispute that has soured the U.K.’s relations with the European Union. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
EUROPE
The Independent

Gas grid ready for 20% hydrogen blend from next year

The gas grid will be able to deliver more hydrogen to households across Britain from next year, the trade body of network companies has said.The operators of the grid say they will have the capacity to blend 20% of the fuel into the regular gas grid, a move that could see a drop in households’ carbon emissions.“Whether it be heating our homes, powering our businesses or generating cleaner electricity, hydrogen will help drive up our energy security, while driving down our carbon emissions – and Britain’s gas grid companies are ready to get on with the job of delivering that,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Times Daily

Omicron leaves Germany on brink of recession as growth dips

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The risk of recession is looming for Germany after Europe’s biggest economy shrank at the end of 2021 and as it faces a bumpy start to this year, with the rapid spread of COVID-19's omicron variant deterring people from shopping and travel and supply bottlenecks holding back manufacturers.
ECONOMY
Times Daily

Russia backs away from unpopular anti-coronavirus measures

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian government on Friday chose to delay adopting unpopular legislation restricting access to public places for the unvaccinated, despite an infection surge and warnings from top officials about the spread of the omicron variant. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Times Daily

In southern Dutch town, cafes open in lockdown protest

VALKENBURG, Netherlands (AP) — Shops, bars and restaurants in a southern Dutch town opened Friday in a protest action that underscored growing anger at weeks of coronavirus lockdown measures, a day before some of the restrictions are expected to be eased. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
PROTESTS
Times Daily

Industrial output falls 0.1% unexpectedly amid supply issues

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production fell 0.1% in December, the first decline since September, with manufacturers still struggling with snarled supply chains. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Europe's Gas Crisis Eases Slightly

1. US Crude Supply to Hit Pre-Pandemic Levels by 2023. - The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revised its outlook for US crude supply marginally downwards, now expecting output to rise by 640,000 b/d year-on-year to a total of 11.8 million b/d. - At the same time, the EIA increased...
TRAFFIC
industryglobalnews24.com

Russia Threatening Europe with its Natural Gas Supply

The energy crisis in Europe has a lot more to do with politics than it first seems, this is not just a matter of increased demand. Europe has been facing severe natural gas shortages in the past few weeks. There are several reasons behind this. Firstly, demand for fuel has surged in the region due to the economic recovery after the pandemic. As more industries resume operations, more oil and gas are needed. Also, with the onset....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports biggest weekly rise in U.S. oil-drilling rigs since October

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil was up by 11 to 492 this week. That followed a rise of just one oil rig the week before, and marked the biggest weekly climb since October, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by 13 to 601, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade higher in Friday dealings, finding support as worsening tensions between Russia and Ukraine raised concerns over a potential disruption to global crude supplies. February West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.78, or 2.2%, at $83.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
abc17news.com

Europe gas crisis hinges on cold, high prices luring supply

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe’s natural gas crisis isn’t letting up. Prices are high. Reserves that are relied on in cold weather are low. Major Russian supplier Gazprom isn’t selling gas like it used to. Pipeline operators say that if there’s a cold winter, the continent’s gas companies will need to import more than they have in the past. Whether more gas is out there to be had is the big question. Analysts say prices have been so high recently, tankers loaded with liquid gas headed for Asia have been turning around in the middle of the ocean to take advantage of lucrative sales in Europe. Analysts say that’s only part of the solution.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EU blocks Korean shipbuilders’ merger

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said Thursday that the combined company would wield a dominant position that could lead to fewer suppliers and higher prices for large vessels transporting LNG.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy