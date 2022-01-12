Energy monitor blames Russia for worsening Europe gas crisis

The gas grid will be able to deliver more hydrogen to households across Britain from next year, the trade body of network companies has said.The operators of the grid say they will have the capacity to blend 20% of the fuel into the regular gas grid, a move that could see a drop in households’ carbon emissions.“Whether it be heating our homes, powering our businesses or generating cleaner electricity, hydrogen will help drive up our energy security, while driving down our carbon emissions – and Britain’s gas grid companies are ready to get on with the job of delivering that,”...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO