Missouri man dies after crashing into semi on Kansas highway

By Matthew Self, Ryan Newton
 2 days ago

DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One man died after slamming into the rear of a semi on Tuesday morning.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:35 a.m. on U.S. Highway 36.

A semi was traveling westbound at a low rate of speed when a Honda Accord crashed into the rear.

The driver of the Honda, 59-year-old Raymond Sauter of Missouri, died in the crash. The two occupants of the semi-truck were unharmed. Sauter was not wearing a seat belt.

