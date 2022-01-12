Missouri man dies after crashing into semi on Kansas highway

DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One man died after slamming into the rear of a semi on Tuesday morning.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:35 a.m. on U.S. Highway 36.

A semi was traveling westbound at a low rate of speed when a Honda Accord crashed into the rear.

The driver of the Honda, 59-year-old Raymond Sauter of Missouri, died in the crash. The two occupants of the semi-truck were unharmed. Sauter was not wearing a seat belt.

