ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Berlin Film Festival Confirms Shortened In-Person Event With 50% Seating Capacity, No Parties and Receptions

By Naman Ramachandran
Stamford Advocate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Berlin Film Festival will go ahead as an in-person event, albeit with seating capacity in movie theaters reduced to 50% and without any parties or receptions. The dates of the fest have also been adjusted, with the 72nd Berlinale running only from Feb. 10-16, rather than for the full 11...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
worldofreel.com

Berlin Film Festival Might Be Going Hybrid For Its 2022 Edition

A persistent rumour I keep hearing is that, due to Omicron concerns, the Berlin Film Festival is in the final stages of transitioning to a hybrid/in-person model for their 2022 edition. The lineup for 72nd edition of the festival is set to be announced on January 16th. Rumoured to be...
MOVIES
First Showing

A Higher Power Takes Over in Horror Film 'A Banquet' Official Trailer

"I can feel something inside of me…" IFC Midnight has revealed the official trailer for an indie horror film from the UK titled A Banquet, made by a Scottish filmmaker named Ruth Paxton. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and hit a bunch of others including Fantastic Fest, Beyond Fest, Montclair, and London. Widowed mother Holly is radically tested when her teenage daughter Betsey experiences a profound enlightenment and insists her body is no longer her own, but in service to a higher power. Bound to her newfound faith Betsey refuses to eat, but loses no weight. The film stars Sienna Guillory, Jessica Alexander, Ruby Stokes, Lindsay Duncan, & Kaine Zajaz. TIFF adds: "Between discomforting body horror and simmering psychodrama, Paxton skillfully escalates a common [dinner table] dynamic towards the upsetting but profound parental fears of being unable to understand one's own child, what they want or need, and how to protect them from… an unforgiving world." It looks extraordinarily unsettling. So creepy.
MOVIES
Variety

Joan of Arc Story Brought to Life in $4 Million Animated Feature

Animation and CGI are powerful means of expanding the creative possibilities and global audience reach of documentary shows. French producer Program33 has proven this with its two feature-length animation docudramas – “The Last Stand” (2015), about the defeat of the Gauls by the Romans, and “Building Notre Dame” (2019), set in the Middle Ages. Both projects enjoyed a strong international response, in particular “Notre Dame,” with high ratings on PBS in the U.S., and good results in Canada, Germany and Belgium. In France it had 4 million viewers on its first showing and a further 10 million viewers from repeat screenings,...
COMICS
WISH-TV

Sundance Film Festival cancels in-person events due to omicron

(CNN) — The Sundance Film Festival, scheduled as a hybrid of both virtual and in-person screening events in Park City, Utah, later this month, has moved the entire event online, citing COVID-19 concerns. “We have been looking forward to our first fully hybrid Sundance Film Festival and our teams...
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claudia Roth
Deadline

Berlin Film Festival Outlines Physical Event: 50% Cinema Capacities, No Parties, Masks & Covid Passes, Schedule Change

The Berlin International Film Festival has spelled out how it will host its 2022 edition physically under the latest rules imposed by the German government. As previously reported, the fest’s industry arm, the European Film Market (EFM), has moved to a virtual event this year. See comment today from EFM chief Dennis Ruh further down this article. However, the film festival itself is pushing on with an in-person edition in a ‘2G-plus’ format. Organizers have now confirmed how this will operate for attending audiences and filmmakers. Here are the key decisions: The main festival will be reduced from the planned February 10-20 dates...
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Francois Ozon’s ‘Peter Von Kant’ to Open Berlin Film Festival

The film, which stars Denis Menochet, Isabelle Adjani and Hanna Schygulla, is part of the fest’s International Competition and will have its world premiere on Feb. 10 at the Berlinale Palast. Variety revealed on Tuesday that the festival is planning to go ahead as an in-person event, and organizers provided further details of the plan on Wednesday.
BERLIN, CT
dallassun.com

Berlin Film Festival tones it way down due to Covid

The festival limits in-person events to 50% seating capacity, no parties or receptions. The upcoming Berlin Film Festival has announced it will go ahead as an in-person event, but will limit the amount of guests to 50% seating capacity and cancel any parties and receptions, citing the Covid-19 pandemic. Festival...
MOVIES
KEYT

Berlin Film Festival taking place in person despite pandemic

BERLIN (AP) — The Berlin International Film Festival is going to take place next month in person despite rising virus numbers in Germany, especially in the capital. The festival management said Wednesday that strict pandemic measures would be applied to the 72nd edition of one of the world’s most famous film festivals. Only people who have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus or have recently recovered from an infection will have access. In addition, daily rapid test and masks will be required for everyone attending. Movie theater attendance will be reduced to 50% capacity and all parties and receptions — usually an essential highlight of the festival — will be canceled.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin Film Festival#The Federal Government#The Berlin Senate#Variety Berlinale#Culture And Media
imdb.com

Sundance Powers Ahead with In-Person, Triple-Vaxxed Festival Plans, Omicron Be Damned

“Are you going to Sundance?” The question is a post-New Year’s tradition, but this year it’s tinged with more skepticism than cordiality. With omicron throwing a new variable into the puzzle of pandemic-era disruption, the prospects of any large-scale physical gathering in January — much less one attended by over 100,000 people dedicated to packing into box-like rooms for hours at a time — sounds like a fever dream.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Sundance Swaps In-Person for Fully Virtual Film Festival

The surge of the Omicron COVID variant has had a dramatic effect on life in and outside of the United States. Several events, festivals, and award shows have been either postponed, canceled, or reimagined. This now includes the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, which will engage their plan B and swap the in-person event for a fully virtual experience.
TRAVEL
mixmag.net

Berlin's CTM festival adds names to 2022 events

Berlin festival CTM has announced additional names for its 2022 edition. CTM 2022, which will be split into two halves owing to Berlin's existing event limitations, will begin in January and stretch from January 28 to January 30. The first section will centre on art installations and online activities, while...
FESTIVAL
UPI News

Palm Springs Film Festival canceled; Westminster Dog Show delayed due to COVID-19

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- California's Palm Springs Film Festival, which was scheduled to run Jan. 7-17, has been canceled due to the rising number of cases of COVID-19. "After thoughtful consideration, the Film Society feels this is the most responsible decision to ensure the safety of our patrons, filmmakers and staff," the festival's Twitter account said Wednesday. "Those who have purchased festival tickets and passes will receive a refund. For most, the refund will be returned to their original method of payment."
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Shorter Berlin Film Festival to go ahead with masks, COVID testing

BERLIN (Reuters) – The Berlin Film Festival will go ahead in person next month but will use only half the available seating capacity and require attendees to adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols, organisers said on Wednesday. With the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreading fast in Germany, the organisers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SFGate

Berlin Film Festival Chiefs Talk ‘New Concept’ Berlinale

The 72nd Berlin Film Festival is boldly forging ahead with what it calls a “new concept” in-person edition despite concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant that has forced other top fests, such as Sundance, to go entirely online. Variety spoke to Berlinale executive director Mariette Rissenbeek...
MOVIES
PIX11

Sundance Film Festival goes remote: Festival director gives preview of event

If you’re into movies, there’s only one place to be this month: Sundance! Only, you can’t go in-person because omicron has forced the big event to go remote. Festival Director Tabitha Jackson gave the PIX11 Morning News a preview of what we can expect from this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The 2022 Sundance Film Festival […]
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Iron Family’ Trailer; Acquisitions By Freestyle, Comedy Dynamics, Oscilloscope & Kino Lorber; Full Frame Festival Grant; Color Congress Launch – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has the first trailer and teaser scene from Patrick Longstreth’s documentary Iron Family, which is set to make its world premiere at the 2022 Slamdance Film Festival. The Unstoppable Feature Documentary follows Jazmine Faries, a 32-year-old young woman with Down syndrome who is obsessed with soap operas, Barbie dolls and Matthew McConaughey. For the past five summers, her family has performed her original stage plays for a small audience in their town of Iron River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. In this sixth season, we follow the creative process of writing, rehearsing, and performing the play. Family bonds between her...
MOVIES
Variety

Sundance-Bound Horror Film ‘Speak No Evil’ Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer (below) for Danish horror film “Speak No Evil,” which has its world premiere at Sundance. Sales are being handled by TrustNordisk. The film follows a Danish family on vacation in Tuscany, where they befriend a Dutch family. Months later the Danish couple receive an invitation to visit the Dutch and decide to go for the weekend. However, it doesn’t take long before the joy of reunion is replaced by misunderstandings. Things gradually get out of hand, as the Dutch turn out to be something different than what they have pretended to be. The...
MOVIES
Deadline

Mubi Makes A Splash With Acquisition Of Arthouse Sales & Production Powerhouse The Match Factory

Voracious arthouse streaming company and distributor Mubi continues to ramp up operations beyond its initial online business model and has today closed an eye-catching deal to buy European indie sales giant The Match Factory. According to Mubi, The Match Factory’s current management team will remain in place and will continue to work out of Berlin in Cologne, while also expanding their presence via Mubi’s offices in London, New York and Los Angeles. We are gathering more intel about how the two teams will work together. Mubi has been building its business beyond streaming for a few years. The company has been working as...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Arthouse Streaming Platform Mubi Buys European Sales Company Match Factory

Mubi, the arthouse streaming platform and theatrical distributor, is moving into the sales arena. The London-based company, which has recently been on a buying spree of indie titles, has now acquired well-establish sales company The Match Factory and its production arm Match Factory Productions. Founded in 2006, The Match Factory has built up a reputation for distinct independent and specialty films, including the Cannes Palme d’Or winner Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, Oscar-nominated titles such as Waltz With Bashir and Toni Erdmann, the early films of Jim Jarmusch, the complete library of Aki Kaurismäki and award-winning films like Happy...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Max, Amazon and Sky Shows to Light Up Berlin Fest’s TV Lineup

New drama series from HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Sky U.K. will have their world premieres in Berlin next month as part of the Berlinale Series program, the television sidebar of the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival. Lust, a Swedish drama from HBO Nordic featuring The Bridge star Sofia Helin, Sky U.K.’s supernatural crime mystery The Rising, starring up-and-coming Danish actress Clara Rugaard, and Amazon’s Iosi, el espía arrepentido (Yosi, the Regretful Spy), an Argentinean thriller from director-turned-showrunner Daniel Burman (Family Law), have all been picked for the 2022 Berlinale Series lineup. The Shift, a Danish workplace drama from An Education director...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy