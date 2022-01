The New York Knicks have won four of their last five games, primarily thanks to RJ Barrett and three 30+ point performances during that time span. Since the start of the new year, Barrett has been the team’s primary scorer and leader, but free-agent acquisition Evan Fournier has gone under the radar as a productive member the past two weeks. Fournier started the season struggling in October, but November and December showcased a shell of a player compared to his productive seasons in Boston and Orlando.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO