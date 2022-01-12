ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' JaMychal Green: Held scoreless in starting role

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Green registered zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one block and...

www.cbssports.com

The Denver Gazette

Denver Nuggets lose to Los Angeles Clippers despite big lead, strong showing from starting front court

The only two Denver Nuggets hitting more than half their shots Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers couldn’t get a shot to go with the game on the line. The Nuggets got a look at a game-winner and a game-extender in the final seconds of an 87-85 loss, a game they led by 25 in the third quarter, but both Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon came up just short.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Austin Rivers: Starting with Barton out

Rivers will start Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. With Will Barton in protocols, Rivers will draw the start at shooting guard. In his previous eight starts, he's averaged 7.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 28.3 minutes.
NBA
numberfire.com

JaMychal Green (personal) ruled out for Nuggets on Thursday

Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Green was added to the injury report later in the day due to personal reasons, and he has subsequently been ruled out of action for Thursday night. Jeff Green could be the one that takes over at power forward in his absence.
NBA
Person
Jamychal Green
Yardbarker

Nuggets Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Trail Blazers

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. View the original article to see embedded media. The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night in Colorado, and they have announced their starting lineup for the game. The full lineup for the Nuggets...
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Pacers' Lance Stephenson on his second 10-day, Nuggets still interested in DeMarcus Cousins

In response to the omicron variant of COVID-19, the NBA and the players union agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN. (For a game to be played, both teams must have eight available players.)
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Charlotte

The Charlotte Hornets are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. They have LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and a nice young core, though. Charlotte’s amazing offense has carried them so far this season, but a lackluster big man rotation has limited their potential. Mason Plumlee and PJ...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Says The Sacramento Kings Are The Only Team That Can Trade For A Package Of Ben Simmons And Tobias Harris

The trade deadline is approaching quickly for NBA teams and it looks more and more unlikely that the Philadelphia 76ers will be able to move Ben Simmons by himself. Recent reports have suggested that the Sixers are including Tobias Harris in any potential trades involving Simmons. This has led to wild speculation about how they will be able to pull it off considering that both players are on max contracts.
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Another Reunion With Jeff Green, Along With Trading For Suns Big Man Jalen Smith

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets. That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks. Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

The One Blockbuster Trade The New York Knicks Must Pursue

The New York Knicks are a team that could make some moves ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline. How big of a move they make, is up for debate. New York is currently 20-21 at the midway point of the season, the same exact record they had last season at this point. But, after the success last season was deemed, this year’s 20-21 feels different.
NBA

