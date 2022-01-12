ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Stock Shortages Plague Grocery Stores Across U.S.

Business Times
Business Times
 2 days ago

At supermarkets across the U.S., empty shelves have reappeared as employees call out sick and truckloads of food arrive late.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R9Bo5_0djWO7j500
Stock Shortages Plague Grocery Stores Across U.S.unsplash.com

That's one of the latest repercussions of the Omicron variant, which is stressing the workforce. A lengthier time of high expenses for labor, transportation, and food is expected, according to investors.

As the highly contagious Covid-19 virus continues to sicken workers, staffing shortages in vital operations such as transportation and logistics are hurting product delivery and retail shelf restocking across the country.

During Albertsons' earnings call with analysts on Tuesday, CEO Vivek Sankaran acknowledged that products are in short supply.

Click To Read The Full Story

Comments / 5

Related
Popculture

The One Grocery Item Experts Warn Is About to Become Very Hard to Find

Economic experts are warning that hazelnuts will be the next target of supply chain issues, and they're warning that hazelnut products will soon be more expensive, and/or harder to find. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, economic policies in Turkey are having ripple effects that will soon reach our grocery store shelves. That means if you enjoy Nutella spread or hazelnut coffee, you may want to fill your cabinets now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
AFP

Supermarket shelves go bare as Omicron disrupts US

As the Omicron variant of Covid-19 sweeps the United States, empty supermarket shelves have become the latest sign of the pandemic's ongoing disruption to the country's supply chains. "Since the Omicron variant is so contagious, it's impacting the entire United States all at once.
BETHESDA, MD
WTAX

Four reasons you’re seeing empty grocery store shelves

You may have noticed grocery store shelves are looking rather empty lately. There are four reasons why this is happening: 1) the virus surge—the omicron variant means stores have more work to do from deep cleaning to enforcing mask policies, just as more staff members are calling out due to illness and quarantine; 2) winter weather- sweeping weather systems have made road conditions difficult in many parts of the country over the last two weeks, which means people in the affected areas bought up certain items before storms hit, and that weather has delayed delivery to grocery stores around the country; 3) supply chain snarls—it’s not just about shipping containers out at sea, as production has slowed on many of the goods that the United States imports, and 4) many people are eating at home- this means grocery stores are facing higher demand, and are struggling to stay stocked. (Yahoo)
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plague#Supermarkets#Grocery Shopping#Stock#Food Drink#Omicron#Albertsons
Reuters

U.S. grocery shortages deepen as pandemic dries supplies

Jan 14 (Reuters) - High demand for groceries combined with soaring freight costs and Omicron-related labor shortages are creating a new round of backlogs at processed food and fresh produce companies, leading to empty supermarket shelves at major retailers across the United States. Growers of perishable produce across the West...
WAFB

Many area Walmart stores now closing earlier due to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the store hours of one of the largest retailers in the Baton Rouge metro area. Multiple Walmart stores have moved up their closing times due to staffing shortages and other issues related to COVID-19. “As we’ve been doing since the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Entrepreneur

Is Kroger Stock a Winner in the Grocery Store Industry?

American grocery retailer Kroger (KR) has secured a strong foothold in the industry, with disruptive product and service offerings. So, given its continued commitment and differentiated strategies to boost its operational performance and achieve sustainable growth, is the stock poised to soar in price? Read on to learn our view.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FOXBusiness

Grocery stores cut hours and services amid omicron variant

Some U.S. supermarkets are reducing hours and cutting services as Covid-19’s Omicron variant infects cashiers, baggers and stockers, deepening grocery chains’ staffing challenges. Across the country, supermarket workers are calling out sick after contracting Covid-19 or getting exposed to the virus, executives and employees said, prompting retailers to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WLFI.com

Grocery stores low on supplies

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Food stock shortages have returned to much of the country, and that includes right here in Greater Lafayette. This afternoon Meijer, Payless, and Walmart all had empty space in their freezer isles. According to the Associate Press, labor shortages, weather and Omicron have all...
LAFAYETTE, IN
NBC News

What’s behind empty shelves at stores across the U.S.

The New Face Mask Everyone in America is Talking About. Merino Wool Socks That Keep Feet Comfy In Every SeasonBombas Merino Wool socks are soft, breathable, and naturally moisture-wicking. Plus they're comfy in every season, thanks to Merino Wool's thermoregulating properties. Basically, they're nothing like the itchy wool sweater hanging in your closet.
APPAREL
WINKNEWS.com

Empty shelves plague many Southwest Florida grocery stores

More and more money is flying out of your wallet to put food on the table, but only if you can find the food. Grocery store aisles are littered with patches of bare shelves. The times that are left behind are expensive and that’s at Walmart, Publix, Target and stores across Southwest Florida.
FORT MYERS, FL
Entrepreneur

3 Grocery Store Stocks Surging to New 52-Week Highs with More Upside Potential

Grocery stores are expected to attain solid revenue growth despite logistical disruptions and rising food prices due to increasing consumer spending in a recovering economy. So, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound grocery store stocks The Kroger (KR), Sprouts Farmers (SFM), and Weis Markets (WMK), which are trading near their 52-week highs and still have plenty of upside to deliver. Read on for details.
BUSINESS
WWAY NewsChannel 3

National grocery shortage trickles into the Cape Fear

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Prices are up and supply is low as the nation sees widespread shortages in several items in grocery stores. Nationally, the Consumer Brand Association says that, on average, grocery stores across the country have five to 10 percent of items out of stock at any given time.
LELAND, NC
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Grocery Stores Struggle To Keep Shelves Full Amid Supply Issues, COVID Staffing Shortages

REDWOOD CITY (KPIX 5) – Global supply issues, winter weather impacting delivery trucks on the East Coast and record high COVID-19 infections have all come to a head, and are impacting grocery stores in the Bay Area and across the nation. A KPIX 5 camera captured empty shelves at Whole Foods locations in Campbell, Palo Alto and Redwood City. But the supermarket chain is not the only company experiencing low inventory. Social media users have posted empty shelves at Trader Joe’s, Safeway and Target stores across the country for days. “Because of warehouse shortages, because of truck driving shortages, companies are shipping partial...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Business Times

Business Times

24K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Business Times is a trusted source of real-time news, intelligence, and analysis on the forces reshaping China and global economy.

 https://www.btimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy