At supermarkets across the U.S., empty shelves have reappeared as employees call out sick and truckloads of food arrive late.

Stock Shortages Plague Grocery Stores Across U.S. unsplash.com

That's one of the latest repercussions of the Omicron variant, which is stressing the workforce. A lengthier time of high expenses for labor, transportation, and food is expected, according to investors.

As the highly contagious Covid-19 virus continues to sicken workers, staffing shortages in vital operations such as transportation and logistics are hurting product delivery and retail shelf restocking across the country.

During Albertsons' earnings call with analysts on Tuesday, CEO Vivek Sankaran acknowledged that products are in short supply.