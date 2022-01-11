ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Wells Fargo to scrap bounced check, overdraft protection fees by March 30

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FnBuX_0djWMuNf00

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday that it will stop charging customers fees for bouncing checks and will waive fees for customers using its overdraft protection services by March 30, as it becomes the latest bank to announce changes to overdraft policies amid growing regulatory scrutiny.

Wells Fargo will also give customers who overdraw their accounts 24 hours to bring the balance above $0 before charging them a $35 fee, and it will begin giving customers who receive direct deposits access to those funds up to two days in advance.

Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Wells Fargo: Doing Well

Wells Fargo beat analyst estimates in Q4'21 confirming the ongoing turnaround in the business. While the other bank stocks are plunging on Q4'21 earnings reports, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has soared to new multi-year highs. The large bank remains a turnaround story with confirmation of improving trends as important as the business climate for banks. My investment thesis remains Bullish on Wells Fargo at yearly highs.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
American Banker

Wells Fargo expects broad loan growth in 2022

Wells Fargo executives are optimistic that loan growth will accelerate in 2022 after the bank recorded a small pickup in borrowing at the end of last year. The $1.9 trillion-asset bank is enjoying momentum across several lending sectors, Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo said Friday, and it expects loan growth in the low-to-mid single digits this year as consumers and businesses again start to tap the bank for credit.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Advocate Andy

Wells Fargo Joins Banks Eliminating NSF Fees

Wells Fargo announced this week that it is eliminating non-sufficient funds fees and taking steps to reduce overdraft charges. The move comes as other major banks — including Bank of America and Capital One — take steps to reduce or eliminate overdraft charges.
foodcontessa.com

Bank of America Has Eliminated Overdraft Fees and the Penalty for Bounced Checks | Latest Update!

Bank of America has made a number of customers happy by announcing that it will no longer charge fees for overdrafts and failed cheques. Overdraft costs were normally between $10 and $35, but starting in May 2022, they will be eliminated. According to NBC News, this action was taken because many customers were overspending on their accounts and plans.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overdraft#Wells Fargo Co
thepaypers.com

Bank of America cuts down fees for account overdrafts

Bank of America has slashed the amount it charges customers when they spend more than they have in their accounts and plans to eliminate entirely its fees for bounced checks, according to US News. It's the latest move by the nation's biggest banks to roll back the overdraft fees they...
CHARLOTTE, NC
abc17news.com

Another bank ends bounced check fees

Fees for bounced checks or lacking enough money in your account are quickly becoming a thing of the past. Wells Fargo announced changes to its overdraft policy Tuesday, saying that it will give customers earlier access to direct deposits, a 24-hour grace period before incurring any overdraft fees and the elimination of non-sufficient funds fees by the end of the first quarter.
COLUMBIA, MO
Winston-Salem Journal

Wells Fargo, Bank of America make major changes to overdraft fee policies

Wells Fargo & Co. and Bank of America Corp. announced Tuesday major changes to their overdraft fee policies. For Wells Fargo, the changes include: earlier access to direct deposits; a 24-hour grace period before incurring any overdraft fees; the elimination of several fees; and a new short-term loan product available by the end of 2022.
CREDITS & LOANS
MarketWatch

Bank of America and Wells Fargo make big changes to overdraft fees and here’s why borrowers may never be ready to resume student loan payments

Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories. There’s one ‘surprising similarity’ between those who pay bank overdraft fees and those who avoid them. Bank of America plans to end its $35 ‘non-sufficient funds’ fees next month, and will drop overdraft fees to $10 from $35. Read More ‘This is a brilliant move’: Bank of America and Wells Fargo make big changes to overdraft fees — experts explain why.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
Yakima Herald Republic

Bank Overdraft Fee Changes Continue in 2022

Bank of America and Wells Fargo have jumped on the bandwagon to eliminate overdraft penalties, though they aren’t riding all of the way yet. The nation’s No. 2 and 3 banks announced in January that they will give customers a break on high penalties for overdraft fees but unlike other U.S. Banks did in 2021, they aren’t eliminating them completely.
YAKIMA, WA
bloomberglaw.com

BofA, Wells Kill Non-Sufficient Funds Fee, Ease Up on Overdrafts

Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co . are ditching non-sufficient funds fees and easing off on overdraft charges, in measures analysts said may heap pressure on other lenders to follow suit amid heightened scrutiny on the penalties. Both banks will eliminate charges for non-sufficient funds in customer...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kyma.com

Two banks cut or eliminate overdraft fees

NEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America is slashing the amount it charges customers when they spend more than they have in their accounts and plans to eliminate entirely its fees for bounced checks. It’s the latest move by the nation’s biggest banks to roll back the fees they long charged customers to overdraft their accounts, fees that would often rack up to hundreds of dollars a year for frequent overdraft users. The Charlotte-based bank will cut the fee it charges customers to overdraft to $10 from $35 starting in May. It will also stop charging fees for non-sufficient funds — which are levied when it rejects a transaction — better known as “bouncing a check.”
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

More Banks Ditching Lucrative Overdraft Fees

Despite bringing in an estimated $15.47 billion in 2019, more banks in the U.S. are ditching or modifying overdraft fees in a move to better compete with zero-fee FinTechs, placate politicians and make customers happy, according to the most recent data from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Capital One...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Winston-Salem Journal

Higher fee revenue, cost-cutting initiative bolster Wells Fargo to near doubling of fourth-quarter profit

A strong fee-income performance, particularly involving its venture capital and private-equity businesses, propelled Wells Fargo & Co. to a more than doubling of fourth-quarter net income to $5.75 billion. Perhaps more importantly for the bank, its investors and industry analysts, it also had a 12.4% increase over $5.12 billion in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

277K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy