Downtown Abbey is to the British costume drama what Game of Thrones is to the fantasy epic. Which is to say that any show remotely like it will be compared to the original. And so we land on Around the World in 80 Days, the latest screen adaptation of the Jules Verne novel, which David Tennant and premieres on PBS this Sunday. On the surface the new series would seem to have little in common with Downton Abbey, the first being a globe-trotting adventure, and the second a class-conscious soap opera. But it's the prestige and cultural prominence of Downton Abbey that Around the World in 80 Days is chasing, and there are early signs it could succeed.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO