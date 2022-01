Less than a year after buying Gaithersburg's Viela Bio Inc., Dublin’s Horizon Therapeutics PLC is planning a big expansion in Montgomery County. Horizon (NASDAQ: HZNP) has signed a full-building lease with Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) to open an East Coast research and development hub in Rockville, the biotech announced Thursday. The 192,000-square-foot office and lab will be the first to come online at Alexandria Center at Traville Gateway, where Pasadena, California-based Alexandria plans to build a total of 500,000 square feet of life sciences buildings across 18 acres.

