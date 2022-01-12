ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Jack Dorsey Proposes Non-Profit Fund for Bitcoin Developers

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The board has stressed that the Bitcoin legal defense fund is not looking to raise funds from outside but may introduce funding rounds in the near future. Jack Dorsey has announced a new Bitcoin legal fund that would be targeted at developers of the asset. This is not the first time...

Reuters

Jack Dorsey's Block to build an open bitcoin mining system

(Reuters) - Block Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said in a tweet on Thursday that the fintech firm is building an open bitcoin mining system, as the newly re-branded company looks to expand beyond its payment business and into new technologies like blockchain. In October, Dorsey said that Block,...
AFP

Dorsey fintech firm Block wants bitcoin mining for all

Jack Dorsey on Thursday announced that his digital payments firm Block is building a system to make it easier for people to mine bitcoin. In November, Twitter co-founder Dorsey announced his departure from the social media platform, allowing him to concentrate on his digital payments firm as it expands into cryptocurrency.
dailyhodl.com

New Ethereum Competitor Soars After Announcing $150,000,000 Fundraising Round

The price of Ethereum (ETH) challenger Near (NEAR) is surging after completing a new funding round. From a low of $13.38 on Monday, the altcoin hit a high of $19.92 on Thursday following reports that the Near Foundation just raised $150 million in additional investments. Three Arrows Capital CEO Su...
Coinspeaker

Bitcoin (BTC) Bounces Above $44,000 amid Inflation Data, But Is It Sustainable?

Despite the inflation coming at a four-decade high, Bitcoin shows strength above $44,000. Read more to know how the bulls and the bears are taking up the fight. On Wednesday, January 12, the United States announced its inflation data standing at a staggering 7% for the year 2021. These have also been the highest inflation numbers in over four decades since 1982. There was no negative effect of this inflation news on Bitcoin or the overall crypto market. Rather the Bitcoin (BTC) price surged past $44,000 levels. As of press time, Bitcoin is trading 2.85% up at a price of 443,848 with a market cap of $828 billion.
d1softballnews.com

Cryptocurrencies, Dorsey founds the Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund – Hi-tech

(ANSA) – MILAN, 13 JAN – Not only "mining", digital minting, but also legal protection in the case of theft and fraudulent operations against cryptocurrencies. This is, in summary, one of the objectives set by the Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund, wanted by Jack Dorsey. The former CEO of Twitter, who left the leadership of the social network in November, has always been a supporter of cryptocurrencies, so much so that in the past he founded a digital payments company called Block. The Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund, a non-profit movement, supports the developers of the bitcoin world, providing the necessary advice in a sector that is still not very regulated, which does not enjoy much credibility from investors and financial players. The Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund intends to raise money, volunteers and professionals to build from, who are legal protection experts to provide affiliates. Dorsey is not the only proponent of the initiative. He is joined by Alex Morcos and Martin White, two entrepreneurs already active in the digital landscape. As the founder himself explained, joining the fund will be free and voluntary, an opportunity for anyone interested in growing the cryptocurrency segment to be followed by lawyers and lawyers. In December 2021, Dorsey had changed the name of Square to Block. A project born as a platform for digital payment services which, over time, has more widely incorporated the idea of ​​liquid currency of the former Twitter guide. In Block converge the same Square, for the transfer of online currencies, but also Cash App, for investments in bitcoin and Spiral, financing in open source projects through cryptocurrency. (HANDLE).
coingeek.com

Jack Dorsey announces Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund to fight Satoshi Nakamoto

Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter and CEO of Block, is establishing a 'Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund' in response to the rapidly advancing legal campaign by Dr. Craig Wright. The proposal was submitted to the Bitcoin developer mailing list by Dorsey, Alex Morcos of Chaincode Labs and blockchain academic Professor Martin White, apparently the Fund's three board members. Though it purports to be a fund in defense of Bitcoin, the wording of the proposal itself reveals that there's only one kind of legal battle Dorsey is interested in fighting—those which protect BTC:
Coinspeaker

PayPal Confirms Its Plans to Develop Native Stablecoin

The so-called "PayPal coin" is expected to be backed by the US dollar. American multinational company PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is exploring options in the crypto space with a possible launch of its native stablecoin. According to some sources, Paypal's crypto-based unit Curv, which it acquired in March last year, is presently aiming at developing and curating a stablecoin.
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

Seba Bank CEO: Bitcoin Could Soar to ATH of $75,000 This Year

For Bitcoin to attain the ATH as predicted by the Seba Bank CEO, both retail and institutional investors have a prominent role to play. This year is still very fresh, and Bitcoin (BTC), as well as the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem, did not start the year on a very good note, however, predictions that the premier digital currency will retest a new All-Time High (ATH) this year. As reported by CNBC, Guido Buehler, the Chief Executive Officer of SEBA Bank, a regulated Swiss financial institution with a focus on crypto, has shared his forecast for Bitcoin noting the coin could top an ATH of $75,000.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Bitcoin Proponent Raoul Pal Sees Crypto Market Cap Hitting $250M by 2030

The total number of cryptocurrency users is currently running into millions, however, the adoption level is not close to the number projected by Raoul Pal. Raoul Pal, a Bitcoin proponent, seasoned economist, and former hedge fund manager with Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) has predicted that the market cap of the global digital currency industry is poised to hit $250 trillion (100x) by the end of this decade. Raoul made this forecast while speaking on the Bankless Brasil podcast, noting that "there's a reasonable chance" the projection could come to pass if the current crypto adoption model continues.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Binance Labs Invests in Nine Chronicles to Push Blockchain Gaming Mainstream

An announcement made by Binance disclosed that the new investment fund would see Nine Chronicles strengthen its team and product suite. In its effort to help bring open-source blockchain gaming mainstream, the venture capital and innovation incubation arm of Binance, Binance Labs, has made a strategic investment in Nine Chronicles, the world's first open-source, decentralized role-playing game.
VIDEO GAMES
Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

