Jack Dorsey Proposes Non-Profit Fund for Bitcoin Developers

(ANSA) – MILAN, 13 JAN – Not only “mining”, digital minting, but also legal protection in the case of theft and fraudulent operations against cryptocurrencies. This is, in summary, one of the objectives set by the Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund, wanted by Jack Dorsey. The former CEO of Twitter, who left the leadership of the social network in November, has always been a supporter of cryptocurrencies, so much so that in the past he founded a digital payments company called Block. The Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund, a non-profit movement, supports the developers of the bitcoin world, providing the necessary advice in a sector that is still not very regulated, which does not enjoy much credibility from investors and financial players. The Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund intends to raise money, volunteers and professionals to build from, who are legal protection experts to provide affiliates. Dorsey is not the only proponent of the initiative. He is joined by Alex Morcos and Martin White, two entrepreneurs already active in the digital landscape. As the founder himself explained, joining the fund will be free and voluntary, an opportunity for anyone interested in growing the cryptocurrency segment to be followed by lawyers and lawyers. In December 2021, Dorsey had changed the name of Square to Block. A project born as a platform for digital payment services which, over time, has more widely incorporated the idea of ​​liquid currency of the former Twitter guide. In Block converge the same Square, for the transfer of online currencies, but also Cash App, for investments in bitcoin and Spiral, financing in open source projects through cryptocurrency. (HANDLE).

