Another day, another Ben Simmons trade rumor. The name here is one you’re already quite familiar with in this context, Sacramento Kings’ guard De’Aaron Fox. There are officially 27 days until the Feb. 10 NBA Trade Deadline so no doubt the phone lines will be worked all around the league with Philadelphia at the epicenter of talks. Now that Kyrie Irving is eligible to play in away games, there is no other situation that figures to impact the NBA as much as whatever the Sixers decide to do or not do about Ben Simmons.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO