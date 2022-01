BOSTON (CBS) — In a lot of ways, Jon Lester grew up during his time in the Boston Red Sox organization. He was drafted in 2002 when he was 18 years old, working his way up through the minors to make his MLB debut in 2006, establishing himself as a top-of-the-rotation starter for a championship team, and departing as a 30-year-old two-time World Series champion. While Lester’s career took him to four other teams, Boston will always hold a special place in his life. And on the day of his retirement announcement, Lester reflected on his time in the Boston organization with...

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO