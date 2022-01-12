ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zenith Finishes Lupin III Anime Watch Trilogy With Chronomaster Revival Final Edition

By Maxim Staff
Maxim
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA split-dial, black and white stunner that references a classic anime show. Zenith is wrapping up its anime-inspired trilogy of watches with the striking new split-dial Chronomaster Revival Lupin The Third: Final Edition. Watch-loving animation nerds may recall the very first episode of the Lupin The Third cartoon series,...

