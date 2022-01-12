ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

TIMELINE: When will snow arrive? Temps dip into the 30s by Friday; next system could bring ‘widespread’ snow by Sunday morning

By Ted Phaeton
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — We’re looking ahead at a sunny and seasonable day for this Wednesday despite the cold and frigid start. Temperatures are starting off in the 20s under mostly clear skies.

Today will host plenty of sunshine and calm winds as highs level off near normal in the low 50s and upper 40s today. Tonight will see increasing cloud cover with lows dipping into the 30s.

Skies will see more in the way of clouds throughout the day on Thursday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Temps will peak in the mid-50s while mountain counties host scattered snow flurries in the higher elevations.

Friday will be clear and cool before a low-pressure system brings the potential for winter weather Saturday and Sunday.

As of this morning, it looks like the timing has shifted from a Saturday afternoon event to a mainly Sunday event. Look to see snow approach late in the evening on Saturday before becoming more widespread by Sunday morning.

Depending on the track of this system, we can see a mix of rain, ice, and snow throughout the day on Sunday with temperatures locked in the 30s. There looks to be a lot of moisture with this system but exact totals would have to be refined as the system approaches.

Right now, it would be best to stay updated on the changes in the forecast and keep plans flexible just in case. Any lingering snow or rain should taper off by early Monday and usher in clearing and cool conditions for Martin Luther King Day and into next week.

Today: Sunny & Cool. High of 53.

Tonight: Cold with Clouds Building. Low 30.

Fox 46 Charlotte

Mecklenburg County shelters to expand capacity, access during extreme weather event starting Saturday

MECKLENBURG COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Beginning this Saturday, Mecklenburg County area shelters will expand shelter capacity and access during this weekend’s extreme weather event. Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office, Roof Above, and the Salvation Army Center of Hope are working together on this initiative. Atrium Health has also […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
