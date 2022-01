The Berlin International Film Festival has spelled out how it will host its 2022 edition physically under the latest rules imposed by the German government. As previously reported, the fest’s industry arm, the European Film Market (EFM), has moved to a virtual event this year. See comment today from EFM chief Dennis Ruh further down this article. However, the film festival itself is pushing on with an in-person edition in a ‘2G-plus’ format. Organizers have now confirmed how this will operate for attending audiences and filmmakers. Here are the key decisions: The main festival will be reduced from the planned February 10-20 dates...

