Jonathan Vincent McGraw

Jonathan Vincent McGraw, 43 of Lewisburg passed away on Monday, January 3rd. unexpectedly at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center from a brief illness. He was born in Roanoke, Virginia on July 29, 1978 to his parents Joe and Susan McGraw of Lewisburg. Jonathan was a Christian and attended Lewisburg United Methodist Church.

Jonathan was a good person with a kind, caring and generous spirit. He was always ready to lend a hand and help others. He loved animals especially his dogs, Bear and Radar. His hobbies include canoeing the Greenbrier River and foraging for mushrooms.

He was very intelligent and master of the arcane fact. He was funny and sometimes quirky. He was a man of many interests, including meteorology (and was quite an amateur weatherman), history, geography, exploring and travel. In his younger days he liked to play roller hockey with his friends.

He attended Greenbrier East High School, where he was a member of the award-winning Spartan Marching Band and graduated in 1996. He attended Potomac State College, worked for his ServiceMaster Carpet Cleaning Franchise in Ronceverte, UPS in Roanoke and most recently for Greenbrier Technical Services in Ronceverte.

He was preceded in death by his paternal Grandparents, Horace and Rita McGraw and by his maternal grandfather, Orville Mowery. Surviving family includes his son Zachary McGraw of Keyser, his parents, brothers Robby of Lewisburg, Patrick (Monica) of Morgantown and Eric of Parkersburg. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother Audrey Mowery of Pendleton County, nephews Raleigh and Wesley of Ronceverte and niece Maggie of Morgantown and aunts, Cynthia Bowers (Jack), Margaret Judy (Tim) Hanna Hedrick (Tony), Angela Vance (Tim) Amy Hevener (Miles), and uncles Jeff Mowery, Chris Mowery (Debbie), Tom Mowery (Teresa), all of Pendleton County, and Barry Mowery of Ekins.

Services will be held at Lewisburg United Methodist Church with Reverend Beverly Colombo officiating on Tuesday January 11, 2020 at 2p.m. Visitation will be in the church sanctuary 1 hour before the service. Burial will be in Rosewood Cemetery in Lewisburg.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jonathan’s name to the Greenbrier County Humane Society, which helps the animals he loved. Send donations to Humane Society 151 Holliday

McCraw Funeral Home of Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

