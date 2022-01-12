ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Jonathan Vincent McGraw

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKqeP_0djWImhv00

Jonathan Vincent McGraw

MCGRAW

Jonathan Vincent McGraw, 43 of Lewisburg passed away on Monday, January 3rd. unexpectedly at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center from a brief illness. He was born in Roanoke, Virginia on July 29, 1978 to his parents Joe and Susan McGraw of Lewisburg. Jonathan was a Christian and attended Lewisburg United Methodist Church.

Jonathan was a good person with a kind, caring and generous spirit. He was always ready to lend a hand and help others. He loved animals especially his dogs, Bear and Radar. His hobbies include canoeing the Greenbrier River and foraging for mushrooms.

He was very intelligent and master of the arcane fact. He was funny and sometimes quirky. He was a man of many interests, including meteorology (and was quite an amateur weatherman), history, geography, exploring and travel. In his younger days he liked to play roller hockey with his friends.

He attended Greenbrier East High School, where he was a member of the award-winning Spartan Marching Band and graduated in 1996. He attended Potomac State College, worked for his ServiceMaster Carpet Cleaning Franchise in Ronceverte, UPS in Roanoke and most recently for Greenbrier Technical Services in Ronceverte.

He was preceded in death by his paternal Grandparents, Horace and Rita McGraw and by his maternal grandfather, Orville Mowery. Surviving family includes his son Zachary McGraw of Keyser, his parents, brothers Robby of Lewisburg, Patrick (Monica) of Morgantown and Eric of Parkersburg. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother Audrey Mowery of Pendleton County, nephews Raleigh and Wesley of Ronceverte and niece Maggie of Morgantown and aunts, Cynthia Bowers (Jack), Margaret Judy (Tim) Hanna Hedrick (Tony), Angela Vance (Tim) Amy Hevener (Miles), and uncles Jeff Mowery, Chris Mowery (Debbie), Tom Mowery (Teresa), all of Pendleton County, and Barry Mowery of Ekins.

Services will be held at Lewisburg United Methodist Church with Reverend Beverly Colombo officiating on Tuesday January 11, 2020 at 2p.m. Visitation will be in the church sanctuary 1 hour before the service. Burial will be in Rosewood Cemetery in Lewisburg.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jonathan’s name to the Greenbrier County Humane Society, which helps the animals he loved. Send donations to Humane Society 151 Holliday

McCraw Funeral Home of Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

The post Jonathan Vincent McGraw appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

U.S. intel suggests Russia is preparing a 'false-flag' operation as pretext for Ukraine invasion

The U.S. has information that the Russian government is planning a "false-flag" operation to rationalize an invasion of Ukraine, a government official said Friday. "We have information that indicates Russia has already pre-positioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine. The operatives are trained in urban warfare and in using explosives to carry out acts of sabotage against Russia’s own proxy-forces," the official said, confirming a CNN report.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
City
Keyser, WV
City
Parkersburg, WV
State
Virginia State
City
Lewisburg, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Roanoke, WV
Lewisburg, WV
Obituaries
The Associated Press

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the No. 1-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday he canceled the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds — just three days before play begins at the Australian Open, where Djokovic has won a record nine of his 20 Grand Slam titles.
TENNIS
NBC News

Major winter storm to bring heavy snow, rain over MLK weekend

A major winter storm system is expected to wallop parts of the U.S. with heavy snow and rain over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, meteorologists have warned. The Upper and Middle Mississippi Valley could get heavy snow on Friday, with potentially freezing rain set to fall over parts of the Carolinas and Southern Appalachians this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Horace
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy