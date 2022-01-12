ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renick, WV

Charles William Tripi

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
Charles William Tripi

Charles William Tripi, 76 of Renick, WV passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Lewis Gale Medical Center, Salem, VA. Born October 24, 1945, in Buffalo, NY he was the son of the late Anthony Tripi and Beatrice Catherine Wiseman Atkinson. Charlie was self-employed as a carpenter and was a councilman with the Town of Renick for over thirty years. He is survived by his wife of thirty six years, Henrietta Tripi, daughters, Eva Sawyers of Fairlea, WV and Hannah Tripi (Benjamin) of Fairlea, WV, grandchildren, Breauna and Kaleigh Porterfield, sister, Paula Wykle (James) of Renick, WV, nieces, Michelle Painter (Matt) of Spencer, WV and Leslie Marcinkowski (Tom) of Renick, WV, nephews, Jason Wykle of North Carolina and Paul Wykle (Teresa) of Renick, WV, special cousin, Bill Rexrode (Gracie) of Clintonville, WV and their children, Rebecca Aken of Wirtz, VA and Mark Rexrode of Anderson, SC.

Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon, Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel – 252 Montvue Drive, Lewisburg, WV. Burial will follow in the Morningside Cemetery, Renick, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, Friday at the funeral home. We will be following COVID-19 recommendations and ask all guests to wear a mask. Online guestbook can be signed at www.morganfh.net. Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

