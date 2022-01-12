Charles William Tripi

TRIPI

Charles William Tripi, 76 of Renick, WV passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Lewis Gale Medical Center, Salem, VA. Born October 24, 1945, in Buffalo, NY he was the son of the late Anthony Tripi and Beatrice Catherine Wiseman Atkinson. Charlie was self-employed as a carpenter and was a councilman with the Town of Renick for over thirty years. He is survived by his wife of thirty six years, Henrietta Tripi, daughters, Eva Sawyers of Fairlea, WV and Hannah Tripi (Benjamin) of Fairlea, WV, grandchildren, Breauna and Kaleigh Porterfield, sister, Paula Wykle (James) of Renick, WV, nieces, Michelle Painter (Matt) of Spencer, WV and Leslie Marcinkowski (Tom) of Renick, WV, nephews, Jason Wykle of North Carolina and Paul Wykle (Teresa) of Renick, WV, special cousin, Bill Rexrode (Gracie) of Clintonville, WV and their children, Rebecca Aken of Wirtz, VA and Mark Rexrode of Anderson, SC.

Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon, Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel – 252 Montvue Drive, Lewisburg, WV. Burial will follow in the Morningside Cemetery, Renick, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, Friday at the funeral home. We will be following COVID-19 recommendations and ask all guests to wear a mask. Online guestbook can be signed at www.morganfh.net. Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.

