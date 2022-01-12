Baldwin Nominates Sloan For Honor Board

Senator Stephen Baldwin nominated Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan to the new West Virginia First Responders Honor Board this fall.

“Sheriff Sloan is a respected law enforcement professional who does his job effectively. He will be a wonderful representative for our region on the new Honor Board,” Baldwin said.

The Legislature passed SB 3027 in the fall of 2021 to create the First Responders Honor Board. The membership of this board consists of firefighters, fire chiefs, law enforcement officials, emergency medical services personnel, medical officials, and other professionals who are qualified to evaluate and determine whether the actions of firefighters, law-enforcement officers, and emergency medical services personnel rise to the level of being above and beyond the call of duty. The Honor Board may award the Medal of Valor to a West Virginian whose service is exemplary.

Sheriff Sloan’s appointment to the Honor Board has been confirmed at Senator Baldwin’s nomination. He will serve through the fall of 2024.

