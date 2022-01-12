ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sulphur Springs, WV

Bennie Albert Shifflett

By WV Daily News
 2 days ago
Bennie Albert Shifflett 68, of White Sulphur Springs, WV passed away at his home on January 7th, 2022. Born September 18, 1953 in Neola, he was a son of the late Hollis (Sonny) and Mary Ryder Shifflett.

Bennie moved to Dayton, Ohio when he was 3. He graduated from Belmont High School in Dayton, Ohio. He enlisted in the US Army and retired from the Army, having served in Desert Storm, upon retirement from the Army he went to work at The Greenbrier Hotel as a chef in the caffer for 20 years.

He enjoyed working in his flower beds and his farm animals. He was a caretaker for May Chapel Cemetery.

Bennie was a member of the Masonic Lodge #65 Huntersville, WV and Shriner at Antioch Dayton, Ohio.

Survivors include his wife Robin of 43 years, two sons, Dustin Shifflett, and Chad Shifflett of White Sulphur Springs, grandchildren, Shay, Tallahassee, and Maggie, great grandchild, Donta, three brothers, Gary (Letta) Shifflett, Hollis (Rona) Shifflett both of Dayton, Ohio, Henry Shifflett of White Sulphur Springs, two sisters, Kathy (Randy) Wells of Xenia, Ohio and Rita (Curtis) Kincaid of White Sulphur Springs, sister-in-law, Donna Shelton of Virginia Beach, VA, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at May Chapel Church in Neola with Pastor Lowell O’Dell officiating. Burial will follow with Military Rites in the May Chapel Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com

