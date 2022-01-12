ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles William Jeffries, Jr. 70 passed away on December 31, 2021 at his home in Romney WV.

Charles “Chuck” was born in Ronceverte on May 22, 1951.

He is survived by his wife, Beth Jeffries of Romney; sons, Charles Jeffries III “Billy” and his wife Mamie and their children, Addison and Blake of Parker, CO; and John Jeffries of Chattanooga TN; 2 sisters, Nancy Smallenberger of Lewisburg, Carol Bland and husband Wilson of Lewisburg,; stepdaughters, Julie Stiehler of Lexington, KY and Isabella Broton of Frankin, WV.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Joyce Jeffries.

The family will be having a private graveside service and ask in lieu of flowers please send donations to FFA or 4H.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com

