Martha K. (Marky) Brackman McClung

By WV Daily News
 2 days ago
Martha K. (Marky) Brackman McClung

Martha K. (Marky) Brackman McClung

December 22, 1950 – January 6, 2022

She passed away Thursday 1/6/22. She had suffered a long illness.

Marky had several passions which included, her family and their athletic endeavors, breaking bread together with her friends, and her sense of style, to which gaudy was never a bad thing.

She was always one to put others before herself. As strong as she was in her convictions, she was committed to loving her family and friends. Her sense of flair and passion will be greatly missed by all those who knew her, whether it be by friend, mother, granny, wife, or sister.

She was preceded in death by her parents, E. F. (Brack) Brackman and Annabel Sweet Brackman, and sister Dana Weese, and four nephews.

She is survived by her husband Michael F. (Mike) McClung, five children, Shawn McClung (Bobbie), Marcus McClung (Lenoir), Tempest Lowman (Bruce), Seth McClung, Sam McClung (Pixote), ten grandchildren (Lauren, Anna, Mac, Halen, Madison, Fallon, Brack, Cam, Zeke, Luke), and one great grandchild (Lyla). She is also survived by seven siblings, Pam Stelting, Christine Feamster, George Brackman, Linda Spear, Janie Kellogg, Bill Brackman, Beckey Owens, and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Visitation is Saturday 1/15/22 at Enon Baptist Church at 11:00 am followed by her funeral at 12:30 pm

Enon Baptist Church

4488 Vago Road

Frankford, WV 24901

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com

The post Martha K. (Marky) Brackman McClung appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

