Arvada, CO

Arvada police shoot, kill suspect early Wednesday

By Stephanie Butzer
 2 days ago
ARVADA, Colo. — A suspect died following a police shooting in Arvada early Wednesday morning.

Det. David Snelling with the Arvada Police Department said at 1:18 a.m., the department received a call about a suspicious vehicle and two suspects in and near it. The caller said the two suspects were trying to hide.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the vehicle had been stolen, Snelling said. When the suspects saw the officers, one left in the car and another, who had a large knife in his possession, fled on foot north on Newland Way and turned west on W. 56th Avenue.

Along the 6800 block of W. 56 Avenue, the running suspect was confronted by officers who told him to drop his weapon, which he did not do, Snelling said. The suspect then confronted the officers, and two of them opened fire.

The suspect was declared deceased at the scene. No officers were injured.

Snelling said police are searching for the suspect who fled in the stolen vehicle. The only description they have of him is that he is a white man.

W. 56th Avenue was closed between Wadsworth Boulevard and Marshall Street and Lamar Street for the investigation. It reopened around 7:40 a.m.

The Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the police shooting and two officers are on administrative leave pending the findings of the investigation.

Denver7 has a crew at the scene.

