Two men are accused of vandalizing a Key West landmark

The entire town of Key West, Florida, wanted to know who set fire to its landmark Southernmost Point buoy on New Year’s Eve. It took a bartender and his boss to solve it. The buoy, which marks the southernmost point in the continental U.S., was found scorched on New Year’s Day, sending the town’s grapevine-esque “coconut telegraph” into overdrive. But after webcam footage released online showed the two suspects, Irish Kevin bartender Cameron Briody realized he served one of the suspects on New Year’s Eve—Skylar Jacobson, 21, who allegedly ordered three drinks and never tipped. Working with his boss, Daylin Starks, the two managed to find footage of Jacobson and David B. Perkins, 22, sitting at the bar. “We could follow them the whole time, in and out of the bar,” Starks told the Miami Herald. “We could see them getting rejected from all the girls they were trying to hit on.” The two face felony charges of criminal mischief with more than $1,000 in damage.

KEY WEST, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO