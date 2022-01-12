ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalism

Two men are accused of vandalizing a Key West landmark

By David Laguerre
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShaped like a buoy, the 12-foot-tall marker sits at the southernmost point of the continental...

fox10phoenix.com

Bartender's tip leads to arrest in Key West's Southernmost Point landmark burning

KEY WEST, Fla. - Always remember to tip your server, if you know what's good for you. A tourist made a big impression in a Key West bar by ordering drinks three times on New Year's Eve without leaving a tip. That enabled the staff to easily track him down after police released webcam video showing vandals setting fire to a Christmas tree.
KEY WEST, FL
TheDailyBeast

Bartender Helps Crack the Case of Key West’s Scorched Landmark

The entire town of Key West, Florida, wanted to know who set fire to its landmark Southernmost Point buoy on New Year’s Eve. It took a bartender and his boss to solve it. The buoy, which marks the southernmost point in the continental U.S., was found scorched on New Year’s Day, sending the town’s grapevine-esque “coconut telegraph” into overdrive. But after webcam footage released online showed the two suspects, Irish Kevin bartender Cameron Briody realized he served one of the suspects on New Year’s Eve—Skylar Jacobson, 21, who allegedly ordered three drinks and never tipped. Working with his boss, Daylin Starks, the two managed to find footage of Jacobson and David B. Perkins, 22, sitting at the bar. “We could follow them the whole time, in and out of the bar,” Starks told the Miami Herald. “We could see them getting rejected from all the girls they were trying to hit on.” The two face felony charges of criminal mischief with more than $1,000 in damage.
KEY WEST, FL
KRMG

Vandals set fire to Key West’s Southernmost Point buoy

KEY WEST, Fla. — Authorities are searching for two men suspected of damaging the Southernmost Point buoy in Key West, Florida, early Saturday. The colorful buoy, the southernmost point in the continental U.S. that marks the spot in Key West that is 90 miles from Cuba, had “extensive damage” after a fire was set between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. EST, Key West Police Department spokesperson Alyson Cream said in a statement.
KEY WEST, FL
CBS Miami

Warrants Issued For Men Accused Of Setting Fire Iconic Key West Buoy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Key West Police announced Thursday they have obtained warrants for two men suspected of damaging the Southernmost Point Key West buoy. Police identified the men as David B. Perkins, Jr., 21, of Leesburg, Florida, and Skylar Rae Jacobson, 21, of Henrietta, Texas. Perkins and Jacobson face charges of criminal mischief with damages over $1,000. Authorities said both men have made arrangements to turn themselves in. Key West buoy damaged by fire (Key West Police) The entire incident, which happened at around 3:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, was caught on surveillance video. The video shows one man dragging the tree to the location. Police...
KEY WEST, FL
fox35orlando.com

Leesburg man accused of damaging famous Key West Southernmost Point buoy: police

KEY WEST, Fla. - Key West police say a Central Florida man was involved in the torching of a Christmas tree at the Southernmost Point and defacing the landmark buoy. Police have identified David B. Perkins, Jr., 21, of Leesburg, and Skylar Rae Jacobson, 21, of Henrietta, Texas as suspects in the case. Both face charges of criminal mischief with damages over $1,000.
KEY WEST, FL
