Eunice, LA

Community seeking accountability after violent weekend in Eunice

By Taylor Toole
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
On Tuesday night, concerns of those living in Eunice were heard by the city council and Chief of Police Randy Fontenot.

With a string of recent shootings and crime involving teens, members of the public are looking to the chief of police for solutions.

"The source to our current problem is not God, but the lack of God," said Fontenot. "We have turned our backs to him."

The chief says the crime rate has increased, but he's also gotten more support from the community.

"In the last three days, I have received more tips from crime stoppers than I have in the last 6 years," he said. "I mean, they've been blowing us up with information."

Eunice residents agree that a solution starts with one another.

"I don't think the answer is going to be searching every kid walking around the street with a hoodie," said Eunice resident Randy Miller. "I think it's just going to take people coming together."

"They're trying to do their part to make the community safe, but we need to do our part," said Donnie Fontenot.

The Mayor of Eunice says that while there aren't any specific plans in place to fight the recent increase in crime, he will support the police department with any resources they need.

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

