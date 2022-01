In an effort to increase sales and keep their lights on when business was historically at its lowest, Emo’s started Free Week in 2003. This four-day music festival was aimed at bringing back crowds, as well as shining a spotlight on local musicians—and it worked. Now in its 18th year, the community event still takes place on the first weekend of the new year, but has expanded to include nine popular venues located in the Red River Cultural District. There are over 100 performances on the schedule for 2022—Not sure where to go first? Below, we list the events we’re most looking forward to.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO