ST. LOUIS — A woman was carjacked early Friday morning after following the car that struck her car in St. Louis, police said. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened at 1 a.m. in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. The 22-year-old victim told police she was in the parking lot of the White Castle on 3601 Gravois Ave. when her car, a 2021 dark blue Nissan Altima, was hit by a Honda Accord.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO