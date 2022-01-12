ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lululemon Stock: Ahead Of The Disappointment

Cover picture for the articleEven though the stock recouped most of yesterday’s losses, Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) still disappointed investors with its Q421 guidance. Despite causing a milder illness, the Omicron variant is nevertheless taking its toll on the company’s sales. However, shares have been dropping for quite some time now. The...

Hot Stocks: DISH merger talks; DASH upgrade; APOG rises; HYZN gets subpoena; WIT disappoints

A potential merger deal in the satellite TV space garnered a lot of headlines during Wednesday's midday trading. DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) received buying interest on reports of reinvigorated talks with rival DirecTV. Switching topics, DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) represented another big-name stock drawing attention, with the stock edging higher on a bullish...
Seagate Stock Primed for Fresh Highs Ahead of Earnings

Seagate Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:STX) launched itself into the new year, nabbing a record high of $117.67 on Jan. 5. While the stock felt the tug of the broad-market pullback late last week, there's evidence that STX could be well on its way to exploring even more uncharted territory in 2022.
After A Disappointing Last Month, Napco Security Technologies Stock Looks Poised For A Comeback

Napco Security Technologies Inc. stock (NASDAQ: NSSC) is down 8% in the past month (21 trading days), underperforming the S&P 500 which was roughly unchanged over this period. If you look at the change over the last five and ten days, too, the stock has returned -8.2% and -13%, respectively, underperforming the broader market on both occasions. Napco announced a 2-for-1 stock split in December, which came in effect last week, but the sharp share price drop since, comes as a surprise after NSSC reported strong Q1 ’22 earnings in early November (Napco’s fiscal year ends in June), with revenue at $31.05 million, up strongly from $23.17 million in Q1 ’21. Additionally, operating expenses grew at a slower rate than the growth in revenue, leading to operating margins rising from 11.5% in Q1 ’21 to 13.5% in Q1 ’22. Combined with a $3.9 million gain on debt extinguishment and a lower effective tax rate, EPS rose from $0.13 to $0.42 over this period.
Lululemon Stock Plunges On Weak Guidance For Key Holiday Quarter

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) guided expectations below consensus targets for its fiscal fourth quarter as the omicron variant of the coronavirus hurts staffing and operations. LULU stock dived. The company is due to report its Q4 earnings on March 30. For the quarter, the trendy yogawear and athleticwear company now expects...
Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stock Drops After Announcing Preliminary Revenue Figures

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) stock fell today after the athletic apparel company updated its revenue and guidance numbers ahead of the ICR Conference, which is taking place virtually from Jan. 10-12. The company announced that, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, it now expects its net revenue to be...
Lululemon Hit Hard By Omicron

Lululemon released preliminary earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter ending Jan. 31 and expects net revenue to be on the lower end of its previous guidance – between $2.125 billion and $2.165 billion. CEO Calvin McDonald attributed the low estimate to “several consequences of the Omicron variant, including increased...
Clorox Stock Struggling to Justify Valuation Ahead of Earnings

The shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) are up 0.5% to trade at $180.71 today, as the company gears up for its fiscal second-quarter earnings report, due out after the close on Thursday, Feb. 3. The equity has been clawing higher since bouncing off an Oct. 19, annual low of $156.39, and is now pacing for its highest close since August, with support from its 20-day moving average. Year-over-year, though, Clorox stock is still down 8.5%.
Why Enterprise Product Partners Stock Gained a Disappointing 12% in 2021

In most cases, investors would celebrate when a stock generates double-digit returns in a single year. For Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), though, its double-digit performance in 2021 feels a little discouraging. Enterprise's stock gained 12.1% last year, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. If you include its high-yield dividend, then...
