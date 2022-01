Trust is the single most critical driver of every leader’s effectiveness. When people trust you, they trust your intention to do the right thing. Without trust, doubt seeps in and forms the basis of every interaction. It impacts how information is exchanged, how decisions are made, how ideas are executed, and most importantly it places a limit on the outcomes you achieve together. Leaders who don’t feel safe themselves cannot pass on the feeling of safety to their teams. They become too self-interested in protecting their own goals and advancing their own agendas.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 16 HOURS AGO