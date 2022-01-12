Crash on westbound 255 at 55 in south St. Louis County causing delays

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A crash at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday has caused a large delay in south St. Louis County.

The crash is on 255 westbound at 55 and traffic is backed up to Telegraph. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured.

FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly Rose will follow up with the latest developments. Refresh this story for the most updated information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.