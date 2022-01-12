ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Four reasons you’re seeing empty grocery store shelves

By joeym
WTAX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have noticed grocery store shelves are looking rather empty lately. There are four reasons why this is happening: 1) the virus surge—the omicron variant means stores have more work to...

wtax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

The One Grocery Item Experts Warn Is About to Become Very Hard to Find

Economic experts are warning that hazelnuts will be the next target of supply chain issues, and they're warning that hazelnut products will soon be more expensive, and/or harder to find. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, economic policies in Turkey are having ripple effects that will soon reach our grocery store shelves. That means if you enjoy Nutella spread or hazelnut coffee, you may want to fill your cabinets now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Allrecipes.com

Diet Sodas Are Disappearing From Store Shelves — Here's Why

Diet soda has been a staple in restaurants and households, vending machines and convenience stores for decades. Whether you're watching your calories or just trying to balance out the burger and fries you're getting at the local diner, a diet soda can be counted on to be satisfying and hit the spot, minus extra calories and sugar.
FOOD & DRINKS
247wallst.com

This Is the Item People Should Buy in Bulk

Going back for decades, most department and grocery stores sold items one by one. People could buy a can of soup, but there were no discounts for 30 cans. People could buy a dress, but they did not save money when buying a dozen. Sometimes, there were sales where people could buy three bars of soap and get one for free, but bulk sales of dozens of the same item at once were not a regular part of retail.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grocery Shopping#Weather#Food Drink#Omicron#Yahoo
Popculture

Walmart McDonald's Locations Are Being Replaced With an Unexpected Option

As shoppers will know, Walmart has gradually closed down a lot of McDonald's restaurants that previously used to be a key part of the retail chain's experience. However, a surprising newcomer is looking to take over the abandoned storefronts and revitalize them. According to a recent report by Eat This, Not That, Shawarma Press has opened up several locations inside of Walmarts, and further expansion could be in the cards.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
95.3 The Bear

Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

TikTok Reveals Large Rats In This Popular Grocery Store Chain

Do you know what doesn't make a good advertisement for a store? Rats. Do you know what one Kroger apparently has? Rats. More specifically, at least one location of the popular grocery chain has at least one rat, according to a TikTok video from December 22. In the video, we see someone holding a rubbish bin, trying to corner a rat scurrying over a display of turkeys. After a few seconds, the critter jumps out of the poultry bin to investigate other parts of the store. Over the scene, text reads "It's the big ass rats in Kroger tho!!" As of writing, the video has been watched 5.6 million times.
PETS
hunker.com

Costco's New Sauce Is One You'll Want to Keep Stocked in Your Fridge

As self-proclaimed sauce enthusiasts, we're always looking for tasty condiments to try. After all, a delicious sauce can transform a meal, regardless of its ingredients or cuisine. That's why we're excited to share that Costco is now selling Bachan's Japanese barbecue sauce, a fan-favorite condiment. According to a recent Reddit...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
news24-680.com

Shelves Are Full, Aisles Are Empty – Where IS Everyone?

Out and about a little tonight and wondering if something is up because there’s little sign of anyone out anywhere. Shooter (that’s what we call photographers – not the other usage) Craig Cannon walked into the neighborhood grocery store to find the shelves full and the aisles deserted. If we can just sync up this supply and demand thing we should all be okay. But for now, at least, shoppers appear to have enough TP and beer to see them through another week or so of COVID Winter.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

Don’t be surprised if grocery prices for these items surge this year

The daily total of Covid cases in the US has now reached 1 million, while stimulus checks have dried up, inflation is soaring, and grocery prices are similarly on the rise. Welcome to 2022, which has yet to offer any indication that it will present a dramatic turnaround from the malaise we've now spent some 24 months living through. But, who knows. Maybe fate will surprise us.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Most-Trusted Grocery Store In The US, According To One Poll

Groceries are becoming more and more expensive, and every penny saved counts. Per Fortune.com, food prices are currently at a 10-year high, and with COVID variant Omicron spreading across the nation, the inflationary costs we've all been experiencing are not going to let up any time soon. Everything from produce to milk may even see further increases as we make our way through 2022. That's why it's important to feel like your grocery store of choice can be trusted to meet your budgetary needs and provide quality items to purchase. But, with so many food stores to choose from, it can be tough to decide which one will give you the biggest bang for your buck.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

5 nationwide grocery shortages that you need to know about

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, $179 AirPods Pro, $19 Roku, more It’s one of the most prosaic, routine activities that millions of Americans engage in on what’s likely a weekly basis. Nevertheless, trips to the grocery store these days have — like almost every aspect of modern life — felt and continue to feel the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, specifically, all the supply shortages stemming from the pandemic’s disruption to all the normal patterns of commerce in the US. To be sure, this is all somewhat relative, depending in large part on where you live, and what it...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FOX2Now

Second area Walmart closing for pandemic cleaning

ARNOLD, Mo. – The Walmart location on Michigan Ave is closing today to allow. cleaning crews to sanitize the building. The temporary closure is part of a. corporate program to clean the stores. “As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive...
ARNOLD, MO
Pioneer Press

6 grocery items that experts say will get more expensive

The pandemic might have stopped us from traveling or hanging out in large groups, but we still have to eat. And thanks to the coronavirus, that could be getting more expensive. According to the health and wellness site Eat This, Not That, supply chain issues, labor shortages, and overall high...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

Urgent Walmart recall means you should stop using this popular product now

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: Quest protein bars, COVID tests, $189 AirPods Pro We recently warned you about a Target mailbox recall that was issued due to laceration hazards. But that’s not the only product that can malfunction and lead to injuries that might require medical attention. Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands issued an electric knife recall for fillet knives sold at Walmart and Amazon. The knives are very dangerous because they can malfunction and pose a serious laceration risk. If you bought any of the knife models in the recall, you should stop using them right...
RETAIL
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling 7 Pre-Made Winter Soups That Taste Like They Came Straight from a Restaurant

Where would we be without Costco? It’s hard to even imagine what life was like before we got a Costco membership, but it’s safe to say that we were eating way worse food. Life without the Costco bakery? Unimaginable, especially after trying their ham and cheese pastries. These days, we raid Costco every couple of weeks, so that when we get a craving we can reach into the fridge or pantry instead of ordering expensive takeout. Our latest Costco favorite? Prepared soups. These aren’t the canned condensed soups of your childhood, either – they’re so good, you could close your...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy