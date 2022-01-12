Winnebago County Sheriff searching for missing girl

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance from anyone who may help in locating 15-year-old Aliyah L. Tritt.

She is 5'2" tall and weighs 105 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office has been actively investigating this case, reported on Dec. 6, 2021 as a runaway juvenile complaint after she left her home in Winneconne.

Tritt was last seen around 8 p.m. Dec. 5, 2021 at her residence on Rozek Road, possibly wearing jeans and a white hooded sweatshirt. At the time she left, she took her three cats and prescription medication along with her, leading investigators to believe this was a planned event.

Winnebago County Detectives and Patrol Deputies have followed numerous leads regarding Tritt's location but so far none of the leads has been successful in locating her. Investigators believe that Tritt may have a network of adults who are assisting in concealing her whereabouts. The sheriff's department asks if you are part of this network of adults, please respect the wishes of Aliyah's family and her status as a juvenile and contact them. Tritt has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a runaway.

If you have any time sensitive information regarding Tritt's whereabouts, contact the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office at 920-236-7300 and request to speak with dispatch. Information that is not time sensitive can be provided to Detective Ryan Hathaway at 920-236-7377.